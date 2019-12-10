Ayushmann Khurrana Shares His Mother's Anecdote On 'Mumbai Winters'

Ayushmann Khurrana is a whole bundle of talent. From his acting to his poetry, comic timing and quirky captions, the actor have always managed to impress one and all. In yet another instance, Khurrana took to his Twitter handle and shared an anecdote. Sharing an uber-stylish picture of himself from a fashion photoshoot, Khurrana made a comment on 'Mumbai winters'. You may wonder, how?

Remembering the old Chandigarh days, Ayushmann shared that his mother used to tell him not to keep wet hair during winters because one tends to catch a cold. Commenting on the actor's recent wet and sleek hairstyle in the picture, Ayushmann's mother said exactly the same thing, again. To this, he told her that 'it is never cold in Mumbai'.

Sardi mein baal geele rakhne se bimaar padh sakte ho. Yeh Maa kehti thi bachpan mein, jab main Chandigarh rehta tha. She said exactly the same thing when she saw this picture. Maine kaha “Maa Mumbai mein thand nahi padti.” pic.twitter.com/0s2O5JDTCY — Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk) December 10, 2019

Ayushmann Khurrana recently won an award for his performance in Anubhav Sinha's Article 15 and Amar Kaushik directorial 'Bala'. He also won 'The Most Stylish Star' award at another fashion award show.

पाओं ज़मीन पर रखे मेरे, रूह कभी ना मग़रूर थी;

परवाज़ ऐसी दी मुझे, जो मेरे तख़य्युल से भी दूर थी।



-आयुष्मान



___________



Paaon zameen par rakhe mere, rooh kabhi na maghroor thi;

Parvaaz aisi dee mujhe, jo mere takhayyul se bhi duur thi.



-Ayushmann



Takhayyul = imagination pic.twitter.com/HNGeCWpF3r — Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk) December 8, 2019

Safed se ik chaand pe shayam shwet se kuch daag hain

Ansuni Meri awaaz thi, kuch alag hee mera raag hai

Khud ki khoj mein juta raha, yeh ajeeb hee firaaq hai

Gir gir ke seekha hoon main

Kya naseeb hai, kya bhaag hai. -Ayushmann pic.twitter.com/ypTBHysNzc — Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk) December 4, 2019

What's next for Ayushmann Khurrana?

Ayushmann Khurrana has two upcoming films lined up for 2020. He will once again be sharing screen space with actor Bhumi Pednekar after their recent movie Bala. Both will again share scree space in Hitesh Kewalya's Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan which is a sequel to their earlier film Shubh Mangal Savdhaan which dealt with issues of self-esteem between a couple due to failed attempts at physical intimacy. The film is being bankrolled by Aanand L Rai and Bhushan Kumar. Ayushmann Khurrana will also be seen in another film with his debut director Shoojit Sircar titled Gulabo Sitabo along with veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan. The Vicky Donor actor claimed that he feels honored to share the screen space with veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan for the first time. Both the films are scheduled to release in the month of February, 2020.

