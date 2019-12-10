The Debate
Ayushmann Khurrana Shares His Mother's Anecdote On 'Mumbai Winters'

Bollywood News

Ayushmann Khurrana has two upcoming films lined up for 2020 — Hitesh Kewalya's Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan & Shoojit Sircar directorial Gulabo Sitabo —

Written By Chetna Kapoor | Mumbai | Updated On:
Ayushmann Khurrana

Ayushmann Khurrana is a whole bundle of talent. From his acting to his poetry, comic timing and quirky captions, the actor have always managed to impress one and all. In yet another instance, Khurrana took to his Twitter handle and shared an anecdote. Sharing an uber-stylish picture of himself from a fashion photoshoot, Khurrana made a comment on 'Mumbai winters'. You may wonder, how?

Remembering the old Chandigarh days, Ayushmann shared that his mother used to tell him not to keep wet hair during winters because one tends to catch a cold. Commenting on the actor's recent wet and sleek hairstyle in the picture, Ayushmann's mother said exactly the same thing, again. To this, he told her that 'it is never cold in Mumbai'.

Ayushmann Khurrana and team Bala's BTS dance on sets is too funny for words, watch video

Ayushmann Khurrana recently won an award for his performance in Anubhav Sinha's Article 15 and Amar Kaushik directorial 'Bala'. He also won 'The Most Stylish Star' award at another fashion award show.

Ayushmann Khurrana & Rajkummar Rao burn the dance floor with their moves; Watch video

What's next for Ayushmann Khurrana?

Ayushmann Khurrana has two upcoming films lined up for 2020. He will once again be sharing screen space with actor Bhumi Pednekar after their recent movie Bala. Both will again share scree space in Hitesh Kewalya's Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan which is a sequel to their earlier film Shubh Mangal Savdhaan which dealt with issues of self-esteem between a couple due to failed attempts at physical intimacy. The film is being bankrolled by Aanand L Rai and Bhushan Kumar. Ayushmann Khurrana will also be seen in another film with his debut director Shoojit Sircar titled Gulabo Sitabo along with veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan. The Vicky Donor actor claimed that he feels honored to share the screen space with veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan for the first time. Both the films are scheduled to release in the month of February, 2020.

Ayushmann Khurrana opens up on his film choices, shares his mantra for box-office success

 

 

Published:
COMMENT
