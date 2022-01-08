Ayushmann Khurrana Shares Unseen Pic From 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui' As It Releases Online

Ayushmann Khurrana and Vaani Kapoor are currently basking in the success of their latest flick Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui. The duo's movie recently arrived on the OTT giant Netflix and is garnering more praises from netizens. While Ayushmann Khurrana is also being lauded for choosing a film on such a much-needed social topic, he recently dropped an unseen shot from the movie which did not make it to the theatres.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Ayushmann Khurrana recently shared an unseen photo that was not included in his latest film, Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui. The picture saw the Vicky Donor star looking dapper in a black sleeveless hoodie and track pants. He was seated on a motorcycle with his helmet on. Sharing the photo, Ayushmann Khurrana mentioned it was not included in the movie. He further penned how he love riding bikes in his films and since the movie was shot in his hometown, it was special for him.

The actor wrote, "I don’t think this rig shot was included in the film. I love riding bikes in my films. And this film was one crazy ride! Shot in my home town for the first time. Sigh." The actor further added the shot was from Mohali and wrote, "This rig shot was in Mohali, where my desi gym was set up. Ab sawaal yeh hai — Sirf Chandigarh kyu? har jagah, har sheher mein honi chahiye aashiqui!" Ayushmann's author wife Tahira Kashyap reacted to the photo with a red heart emoji.

Details about Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui

Ayushmann Khurrana has never shied away from portraying characters and stories around topics traditionally considered a taboo. After playing the roles of a sperm donor, a man with erectile dysfunction and a homosexual man, the actor brought the much-needed topic of the inclusion of the transgender community in society. Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui follows a love story between a gym trainer and a transgender woman. The film also casts Sawan Rupowali, Abhishek Bajaj, Aanjjan Shrivastav and more in supporting roles. While the movie was helmed by Abhishek Kapoor, Krishan Kumar, Bhushan Kumar and Pragya Yadav jointly bankrolled it.

Where to watch Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui online?

Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui recently arrived on the OTT platform Netflix. The film was initially released in theatres and followed the pattern of bringing it on streaming services for viewers. Its IMDb rating is currently 7.1.

Image: Instagram/@ayushmannk