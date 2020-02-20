Ayushmann Khurrana Speaks About Wife Tahira's Style Of Direction, Calls It 'endearing'

Ayushmann Khurrana's much-awaited Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan is nearing its release date and fans of the actor cannot wait to watch the film. Fans have hailed Ayushmann's film as revolutionary and inspiring, due to the gripping and brand new premise of the film. However, not many know that a shortfilm directed by his wife Tahira Kashyap is also set to release on the same day. Take a look at what Ayushmann had to say about it.

Ayushmann Khurrana speaks about his wife Tahira's style of direction

Also Read | Struggle Was To Earn Money From Acting: 'Shubh Mangal Zyada...' Actor Jitendra

Recently in an interview with a leading news portal, Ayushmann spoke about his wife Tahira Kashyap and her style of direction. Pinni, directed by Tahira will see Neena Gupta in a pivotal role. The director in multiple interviews has mentioned that the film takes inpiration from her mother-in-law.

Also Read | 'Shubharambh' Written Updates February 19 | Kirtida Blames Raja For The Accident

Ayushmann, speaking about wife Tahira's direction skills, says that her style is intimate and endearing . Tahira's short film Pinni will also be released along with Ayushmann's Shubh Mangal Zyada Savavdhan on Friday. The actor called this instance a double delight for the Khurranas. Speaking about his wife's film, Ayushmann mentioned how inspired he was after watching the film.

Also Read | Ayushmann Khurrana Says 'Shubh Mangal Saavdhan' Is First Time He Is Not Playing A Victim

The Bala actor remarked that the film is based on the lives of two of the most important women in his life, his mother and his wife. He went on to praise Tahira for her style of direction calling it extremely intimate. He wished his wife all the best for the release of her film.

Also Read | 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan' Director Hitesh Kewalya Talks About The Story Plot; Read

He also added that his family and friends will be spoilt for choice as they will be presented with two films to watch on Friday. Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan features Jitendra, Neena Gupta and Gajraj Rao. The film is a gay rom-com which is directed by Hitesh Kewalya and produced by Aanand L. Rai, Bhushan Kumar, Himanshu Sharma, Krishan Kumar.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.