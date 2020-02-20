'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan' Director Hitesh Kewalya Talks About The Story Plot; Read

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan is all set to entertain the audience in theatres soon. This Ayushmann Khurrana and Jitendra Kumar starrer has created many headlines after the makers launched the trailer of the movie. Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan is the directorial debut of Hitesh Kewalya. The director recently commented on the storyline and concept of the movie in an interview.

Hitesh Kewalya talks about Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan's ideology and story plot

Hitesh Kewalya, in conversation with a leading daily, said that the idea of this movie popped up when he finished writing the first installment titled Shubh Mangal Saavdhan. He said that the makers knew that they had a script but it was in a difficult space because talking about an aspect of men’s sexuality was considered a bizarre subject.

Furthermore, Hitesh said that when he was done writing the script, it had something that gave the makers the confidence that it will work well with the audience. This is when they had thought of taking the franchise forward. After discussing things, the director said that he suggested to opt for the subject of homosexuality.

He informed that during this time, the subject of homosexuality was in the news as the order was filed against decriminalising Section 377. Hitesh Kewalya said that films on homosexuality were always being made, however, the storyline is variated as no one wants to go against the law.

Speaking further, the director said that even after the law has been passed, it is still considered a bizarre subject to talk about. Hitesh said that after Supreme Court decriminalised Section 377, it gave validation to the fact that people can speak about their stories openly without being hindered.

When Hitesh Kewalya was questioned about the storyline of the movie and if he is targeting the audience who are still homophobic, Hitesh said that Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan belongs to everyone who is or has been in love.

The debutant director quoted that their target audience is not limited, this film is for everyone. He said that there are all kinds of people and they need to have a place for everyone to come and discuss any issue, especially if it is relevant to humanity or human emotions.

He ended the conversation by saying that Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan is not specifically about homophobia or homosexuality. It is about the feeling of love, and he also urged everyone to come to the theatres and experience it.

