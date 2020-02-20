'Shubharambh' Written Updates February 19 | Kirtida Blames Raja For The Accident

Shubharambh is a popular television show that airs on Colors TV. It airs at 9 pm every day from Monday to Friday. The show also streams on Voot. It is a unique love story where the guy relies on his heart to make decisions whereas the girl is more practical. Read on to know what happened in last night's episode.

'Shubharambh' written updates- February 19

The scene started with Kirtida asking Asha if she could forgive her for all the wrongs she had done. Kritida asked Asha not to curse her or her husband. Asha hugged her and told her that she too has been praying for Gunwant's well being. In the next scene, The doctor told Mehul and Hitank that Gunwant was out of danger. The two went inside his ward and saw that Gunwant was on a wheelchair and was paralyzed. They felt very bad seeing Gunwant in that condition. They all went home where Kirtida saw Gunwant in a wheelchair. Kritida asked him to get out of it. She was told by Hitank that he has been paralyzed and would never be able to walk.

She cried and blamed Raja for it. She told everyone that Raja's kundali was cursed and that a priest had told him not to work at the shop. Raja felt hurt upon being blamed for Gunwant's accident. He stopped Rani from saying anything in his defence. Asha asked her for how long would they not let him go to the shop. Kritida said at least for a year. Gunwant interrupted Kirtida from saying anything further and told everyone that since Raja does not believe in all this, it would be wrong to expect him to stop him from going. Everyone dispersed.

Rani saw that Raja was very sad. She consoled him. Raja told her that he had heard his kundali was cursed and he blamed himself for the accident. He told Rani that he would stop going to the shop. Rani told him that it was sweet of him to respect his elders' wish, but he should not follow these myths in a blindfolded manner. Raja sighed and told her that she was right and he has made up his mind. The episode ends. Will Raja stop going to the shop or will he negate all the superstitions around his kundali being cursed?

