Ayushmann Khurrana & Tahira Kashyap Are Unrecognisable In Throwback Pic From College

Recently, Tahira Kashyap took to her Instagram story session and shared a throwback picture from college. The throwback picture also featured Ayushmann Khurrana. The duo is looking unrecognisable in the photo. Scroll down to see the pic and try to spot them.

READ | Ayushmann Khurrana's 'Article 15' BTS Gives An Insight Into The Making Of The Film

Tahira Kashyap and Ayushmann Khurrana are seen posing with their college group. Tahira shared the photo to shower love on her friend as the same photo also features her friend. Making a visible arrow pointing at the duo, Tahira gave a clue to her followers to spot her and her friend in the throwback picture. But, interestingly, Ayushmann Khurrana is also seen giving a pose with an all-smiling face. She captioned the picture and wrote, 'And that's what I mean when I say 'a long way'!!' She also tagged her friend and wished for her birthday. Take a look below and see if you can spot Ayushmann Khurrana in it.

READ | 'Gulabo Sitabo' Trailer To Drop On May 22, Amitabh & Ayushmann Make Hilarious Announcement

Throwback picture:

Ayushmann Khurrana is seen standing behind Tahira Kashyap's friend. He is seen posing in a grey t-shirt. Meanwhile, Tahira looked adorable in a black top paired with a denim skirt.

Ever since the nationwide lockdown started, Tahira Kashyap and Ayushmann Khurrana often gave a sneak-peek into their quarantine. From sharing throwbacks to spending quality time with their kids, the duo's picture received love from fans on the internet. In one of the recent posts, Tahira shared another throwback and her caption read, 'First year of dating and we were strong believers of social distancing!!'

READ | Ayushmann Khurrana's 'Bewakoofiyaan': Scenes That Failed To Make It To The Final Cut

Ayushmann Khurrana's movies

Last year, that is 2019, the Vicky Donor actor delivered three back-to-back hits such as Article 15, Dream Girl and Bala. The films managed to win the hearts of the audience and the critics. Talking about the professional front, Ayushmann Khurrana was last seen in Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan. The trailer of his much-awaited film, Gulabo Sitabo, will be out on May 22, 2020. The film will be premiered on Amazon Prime Video from May 29, 2020, onwards. Apart from Ayushmann, Amitabh Bachchan will be seen playing the lead in the Shoojit Sircar directorial.

READ | 'People Would Think Twice Before Going To Theatres', Says Ayushmann Khurrana Post COVID-19

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.