Ayushmann Khurrana's 'Article 15' BTS Gives An Insight Into The Making Of The Film

In Anubhav Sinha's 2019 crime drama Article 15, Ayushmann Khurrana essayed the role of a cop who is awakened to the realities of the caste system in rural India in the course of an investigation to find a missing girl. The movie received huge praises from fans and critics. Here are some behind the scene footages which the producers have shared. Take a look.

Behind the scene moments from Ayushmann Khurrana's Article 15

The film was produced by Anubhav Sinha, and he took to his YouTube and shared a behind-the-scene from the film. In one of his first videos, he is seen talking about Ayushmann Khurrana and how he was selected for the role. Ayushmann at the start of the video is seen talking about how he likes to do Bollywood films that have no reference point and has a unique story. This is what attracted him to do the film. The producer also spoke about how he did not have any actor in his mind while making the film. But after Ayushmann Khurrana joined the cast and dressed as the officer, Anubhav Sinha felt like he was the best person to do the role. Take a look at the video to know more.

In the second video, Anubhav Sinha spoke about one of the most difficult scenes from the film. He expressed that the swamp scenes was the most difficult to shoot. He added that no one knew anything about the swamps other than the locals. While shooting, the locals played an important role. He then added that all the cast and crew had to get down in the swamp for which some of the extras were scared. But after Ayusmann got down in the pond, all the other cast members joined soon. Take a look at it here.

In the third video shared by Benaras Media Works, the director of the film talked about Manoj Pahwa who played a crucial role in the film. Anubhav expressed that he has worked with Manoj Pahwa for a long time now and he never thought beyond how Manoj would look in a comic role. Manoj Pahwa then spoke to the camera and said that the script of the film was very interesting and he liked it. He then added that he has been working with Anubhav for 25 years and that still working with him is nice.

Here is another behind-the-scenes video from Article 15:

