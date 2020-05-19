Ayushmann Khurrana's 'Bewakoofiyaan': Scenes That Failed To Make It To The Final Cut

Bewakoofiyaan is a Bollywood romantic comedy film featuring Ayushmann Khurrana, Sonam Kapoor, and late Rishi Kapoor in main roles. It was Ayushmann Khurrana's third film in Bollywood and it released in 2014.

The movie was based on a contemporary story where modern relationships were the focus of the film. It was director Nupur Asthana's' second film under YRF Films. The movie received mixed reviews from the critics; however, it was still liked by many viewers. Check out some of the funny scenes that did not make it to the final cut.

Deleted scenes from Ayushamann Khurrana's Bewakoofiyaan

The movie Bewakoofiyaan saw Sonam Kapoor playing the role of Mayera whereas Ayushmann played the role of a marketing employee named Mohit. Mohit and Mayera played the role of a middle-class corporate couple who like the ambitious life as well as want to keep their relationship stable.

The late actor Rishi Kapoor played the role of Sonam's father in the film. In the scene, one can see that Mayera is finding a job for her father who has retired recently from a government job. When she is caught while finding a job by her maid, Mayera says a white lie and then the repercussion falls on their maid

The scene where Rishi Kapoor's character V.K. Sehgal feels grouchy

Rishi Kapoor played the role of a stubborn old man, V.K Sehgal, who has recently retired from his government job as an officer. In this scene, V. K. Sehgal gets so grouchy that Mayera has to figure a way out to keep her father busy at all times. Because when he is free then he becomes grumpy like a baby.

The scene where Mohit gets rejected in job interviews

In the movie when the recession hits the U.S. markets, many corporate companies in the Indian market resort to laying off employees. In Mohit's company, he loses his job owing to his recent promotion and his higher salary package. He tried to find a stable job but is unsuccessful. This deleted scene shows his rejection and struggle

