Ayushmann Khurrana's Wife Tahira Kashyap Reveals Her Year-end Plans With Husband

Ayushmann Khurrana's wife Tahira Kashyap Khurrana is one of the sources of inspiration for many after Tahira shared her story of struggle and battle with cancer. Her struggle with cancer also put her into the limelight and the writer-director frequently gets invited to many events and talk shows to share her story with others. Recently, in an interview with the media, Tahira revealed her year-end-plans with Ayushmann.

Tahira's year-end-plans with Ayushmann Khurrana

Kashyap opened up about her plans as this year is coming to an end and most of the people are planning for a vacation, She stated that It has been a busy year for both her and Ayushmann, especially her husband but they intend to take a break towards the end of December and are concentrating on spending time together. She also further added that their kids know that their dad travels a lot and so does she but they do not let their kids feel their absence as they have their own social life, too, attending birthday parties and all.

When asked about does she feel insecure about Ayushmann's intimate scenes with other actors, Tahira confessed that she earlier used to feel insecure looking at Ayushmann's intimate scenes with other actors but she has learnt to overcome that feeling. She also confessed that she got insecure when she saw an intimate scene between Ayushmann and Yami Gautam in Vicky Donor.

