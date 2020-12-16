Ayushmann Khurrana Shares What His Ritual Is On The Sets Of 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui'

Ayushmann Khurrana recently took to Instagram to reveal a glimpse of his ritual with fans. The actor revealed he was on the sets of his upcoming film Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui. The picture contained a sweet message from the assistant director. Ayushmann called it his ritual and expressed how much he loved it. Have a look at it

He revealed that his AD or assistant director Rajat provides him with the song of the day or the artiste of the day at the back of his dialogue sheet. This time it was artiste of the day and Australian singer Chet Faker was mentioned in the post. Chet is also known as Nicholas James Murphy. The songs that Rajat had mentioned were Love and Feeling and Terms and Conditions.

Ayushmann Khurrana was absolutely delighted by this gesture. He called it his ritual and expressed how much he loved it. Ayush wrote, "Our AD Rajat gives me the song of the day or the artiste of the day, on the back side of my dialogue sheet. I absolutely love this ritual. #ChandigarhKareAashiqui". Take a look at Ayushmann Khurrana's Instagram story below.

Also Read: Ayushmann Khurrana Misses His Gigs; Shares Picture With Heartfelt Note

Also Read: Ayushmann Khurrana Teaches What Character Development Is About Through His Latest Post

Ayushmann Khurrana reveals his ritual on sets of Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui

Ayushmann Khurrana's new movie Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui is directed by Abhishek Kapoor. Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui cast features Ayush and Vaani Kapoor in the leading roles. Ayushmann was thrilled to be part of the film as it featured his hometown Chandigarh. He took to Twitter to announce the good news with fans. He tweeted, "Next stop: My hometown Chandigarh for the first time Excited to be a part of Abhishek Kapoor's delightful progressive love story #ChandigarhKareAashiqui. Produced by Bhushan Kumar and Pragya Kapoor co-starring Vaani Kapoor."

It did not take long for his followers to express their excitement. Some of them tweeted, "Super excited I am sure you will nail it", " You look so dashing!!! Something exciting coming up & that's pretty evident". Another fan wrote, "All the best for the shoot bro and welcome back on Twitter. We missed you :)". Take a look at the tweet below.

Next stop: My hometown Chandigarh for the first timeâ¤ï¸

Excited to be a part of Abhishek Kapoor's delightful progressive love story #ChandigarhKareAashiqui.

Produced by Bhushan Kumar and Pragya Kapoor co-starring Vaani Kapoor. pic.twitter.com/0OOG7tcEWG — Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk) October 21, 2020

Also Read: Ayushmann Khurrana Flaunts His Toned Physique As He Complains 'training Never Ends’

Also Read: Ayushmann Khurrana Misses His 'warm Human' Tahira Kashyap, Check Their 'cheesy' Banter

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.