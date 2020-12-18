Ayushmann Khurrana Rehearses Dialogues On 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui' Sets, Shares Pics

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana who is shooting for his upcoming film Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui in Chandigarh treated fans with some amazing pictures from the sets. The actor shared a glimpse of the outdoor shooting beside a small lake in Chandigarh where he can be seen sitting and rehearsing for his lines in a tracksuit. While the other videos of the actor show the entire team working hard while enjoying great chilly weather amid shooting in between lake in a boat.

Ayushmann Khurrana shares still from Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui

Ayushmann shared the pictures and videos on his Instagram story where he can be seen grabbing a spot beside the lake and rehearsing his lines from the script. Apart from this, what caught the attention of the fans was his hairdo with a short ponytail and him sipping tea. While captioning the post, he wrote, “Going through the dialogue sheet.” In the second video, the actor shared the enthusiasm of his entire team who can be seen clicking pictures and recording the beautiful sunset while boating in the lake. Apart from this, his director Abhishek Kapoor can also be seen enjoying the weather with his team.

Ayushmann Khurrana's new movie Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui is directed by Abhishek Kapoor. Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui's cast features Ayush and Vaani Kapoor in the leading roles. Ayushmann was thrilled to be part of the film as it featured his hometown Chandigarh. He took to Twitter to announce the good news with fans. He tweeted, "Next stop: My hometown Chandigarh for the first time Excited to be a part of Abhishek Kapoor's delightful progressive love story #ChandigarhKareAashiqui. Produced by Bhushan Kumar and Pragya Kapoor co-starring Vaani Kapoor."

Earlier, director Abhishek Kapoor had introduced Vaani’s character to fans and revealed that Vaani is playing the role of Manvi. Apart from describing her character, the director wrote a beautiful quote by Lisa See and wrote, “While she is lovely, we need to remember that her face is not what distinguishes her. Her beauty is a reflection of the virtue and talent she keeps inside.”

