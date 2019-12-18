Ayushmann Khurrana To Reunite With 'Article 15' Filmmaker Anubhav Sinha?

Ayushmann Khurrana is basking in the success of his recent hit Bala that topped the box office charts in huge numbers. After giving back-to-back hits, the Dream Girl actor is all set for his new venture. Recently, his collaboration with Amitabh Bachchan in Gulabo Sitabo created headlines and now it seems that the actor is reportedly joining hands with his Article 15 director, Anubhav Sinha for a spy thriller.

Ayushmann Khurrana to collaborate with Anubhav Sinha for his next

As per reports, Anubhav Sinha was overwhelmed with Ayushmann Khurrana's performance in Article 15 and hence had shown interest in collaborating with the latter for another project in the industry. Reportedly, not only Khurrana but Anubhav too was in search of a new story that could be more exciting than their previous release. The reports suggest that Sinha put forth the story of a spy thriller to Ayushmann, to which the actor readily agreed to be a part of. The yet-to-be-titled film might go on floors in mid-2020.

Also Read | Ayushmann Khurrana’s Dream Girl & Kartik's Sonu Ki Titu Ki Sweety to get Telugu remakes

Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana's Gulabo Sitabo gets a new release date https://t.co/OFliA2oKc7 — Republic (@republic) December 16, 2019

Also Read | Ayushmann Khurrana spotted in Juhu in a purple style statement; pics inside

On the professional front, Ayushmann Khurrana is all set to share the screen space with the 'Shahenshah of Bollywood', Amitabh Bachchan, in Shoojit Sircar's Gulabo Sitabo. It also marks his union with the director who brought him to the industry with his first film titled Vicky Donor, opposite Yami Gautam. Meanwhile, Anubhav Sinha is busy with the post-production of his much-anticipated film Thappad, starring Taapsee Pannu in the lead.

#TaapseePannu... After #Article15, director Anubhav Sinha's new film is titled #Thappad... Release date finalized: 28 Feb 2020... Produced by Bhushan Kumar and Anubhav Sinha... First glimpse: pic.twitter.com/hFyrGW6202 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 16, 2019

Also Read | Kartik Aaryan Breaks Records As 'Pati Patni Aur Woh' Becomes His 3rd Highest Grossing Film

Also Read | Ayushmann Khurrana Says THIS Is How He Wants To Entertain Audience Next Year

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.