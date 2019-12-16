The Debate
Kartik Aaryan Breaks Records As 'Pati Patni Aur Woh' Becomes His 3rd Highest Grossing Film

Bollywood News

Kartik Aaryan’s 'Pati Patni Aur Woh' becomes actor's 3rd highest grosser by collecting Rs 63.9 cr. Read more to know about the film's box office collections.

Written By Sahil Mirani | Mumbai | Updated On:
kartik aaryan

Kartik Aaryan’s latest, Pati Patni Aur Woh manages to collect ₹ 69.42 Crore in just 10 days of its release. With these collections,  Pati Patni Aur Woh has managed to emerge as Kartik Aaryan's third-highest grosser after Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety and Luka Chuppi. After looking at the collections, the film has been estimated to collect around  ₹ 75 Crore by the end of its second week. The film faced good competition at the box office with great films like Mardaani 2 and Jumanji: The Next Level. Read more to know about Kartik Aaryan’s highest-grossing and Pati Patni Aur Woh box office collections. 

Kartik Aaryan's top-grossing films

  • Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety - ₹ 108.95 crore
  • Luka Chuppi - ₹ 94.75 crore
  • Pati Patni Aur Woh - ₹ 69.42 crore
  • Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 - ₹ 64.10 crore
  • Guest Iin London - ₹ 10.64 crore
  • Pyaar Ka Punchnama - ₹ 10 crore

Pati Patni Aur Woh box office collections. 

The film collected ₹ 9.1 Crore at the box office on its opening day. Collections witnessed a huge increase as the film collected ₹ 12.33 crore and ₹ 14.51 Crore on day 2 and day 3 respectively. Day 4 was not a great one for the crew as the collections of  Pati Patni Aur Woh dropped down to ₹ 5.7 Crore, followed by ₹ 5.35 crore, ₹ 4.62 Crore, ₹ 4.36 crore, and ₹ 3.05 Crore on Day 5, Day 6, Day 7 and Day 8 respectively. The film has collected a total of ₹ 63.9 Crore and it is expected to hit Rs 75 crore mark.

