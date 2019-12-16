Kartik Aaryan Breaks Records As 'Pati Patni Aur Woh' Becomes His 3rd Highest Grossing Film

Kartik Aaryan’s latest, Pati Patni Aur Woh manages to collect ₹ 69.42 Crore in just 10 days of its release. With these collections, Pati Patni Aur Woh has managed to emerge as Kartik Aaryan's third-highest grosser after Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety and Luka Chuppi. After looking at the collections, the film has been estimated to collect around ₹ 75 Crore by the end of its second week. The film faced good competition at the box office with great films like Mardaani 2 and Jumanji: The Next Level. Read more to know about Kartik Aaryan’s highest-grossing and Pati Patni Aur Woh box office collections.

Kartik Aaryan's top-grossing films

Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety - ₹ 108.95 crore

Luka Chuppi - ₹ 94.75 crore

Pati Patni Aur Woh - ₹ 69.42 crore

Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 - ₹ 64.10 crore

Guest Iin London - ₹ 10.64 crore

Pyaar Ka Punchnama - ₹ 10 crore

The film collected ₹ 9.1 Crore at the box office on its opening day. Collections witnessed a huge increase as the film collected ₹ 12.33 crore and ₹ 14.51 Crore on day 2 and day 3 respectively. Day 4 was not a great one for the crew as the collections of Pati Patni Aur Woh dropped down to ₹ 5.7 Crore, followed by ₹ 5.35 crore, ₹ 4.62 Crore, ₹ 4.36 crore, and ₹ 3.05 Crore on Day 5, Day 6, Day 7 and Day 8 respectively. The film has collected a total of ₹ 63.9 Crore and it is expected to hit Rs 75 crore mark.

#PatiPatniAurWoh continues its winning streak... Will comfortably sail past ₹ 75 cr, but crossing *lifetime biz* of #LukaChuppi - #Kartik’s previous film - is difficult, since #Dabangg3 arrives this Fri... [Week 2] Fri 3.05 cr, Sat 4.88 cr. Total: ₹ 63.90 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 15, 2019

