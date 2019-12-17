Ayushmann Khurrana Spotted In Juhu In A Purple Style Statement; Pics Inside

Ayushmann Khurrana is one of the most beloved stars of Bollywood. Be it as a romantic hero or a police officer, the actor has always been received well by the audience and critics for his films. He made a successful debut with Vicky Donor and has given seven consecutive hits to the Indian cinema. After the success of his latest movie Bala, the actor is preparing for his next film: Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan. While Bala was a story about a young man suffering from premature baldness, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan is a story of two gay lovers. Ayushman is one of the few celebrated actors of Bollywood who is known to work on unconventional scripts. He has successfully picked up social issues and, with his strong delivery, made those movies successful too.

Spotted: Ayushman Khurrana at Juhu

Though Ayushman has been busy with film releases, promotions, and film shoots, he was recently spotted by paparazzi. The actor was spotted outside Estella at Juhu. The actor was spotted wearing a purple jacket. He looked dapper in a white-collared buttoned-up shirt that had black buttons to make a style statement. With a pair of black trousers and black shoes, the actor wore a pair of brown shades and a watch. Ayushman has been sporting a stubble and kept his hair gelled neatly. Check out the pictures.

Upcoming film: 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan'

Ayushmann, in an interview with a leading media portal, said that he has two movies lined up for the year 2020. One of them is Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, which is a movie based on two gay lovers, and he shall be playing the character of Kartik Singh along with Jitendra Kumar. The actor added that the next one is Gulabo Sitabo. He is excited about both these films, but he is more excited for the former one. The actor said that Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan is will be first to talk so explicitly about gay love on Indian cinema.

