Ayushmann Khurrana’s Dream Girl & Kartik's Sonu Ki Titu Ki Sweety To Get Telugu Remakes

Ayushmann Khurrana’s Dream Girl and Kartik Aaryan’s Sonu Ki Titu Ki Sweety are both set to get their Telugu remakes. D Suresh Babu, a leading Telugu film producer, spoke about acquiring the Telugu rights of these films in an interview. Read on to know more about this story.

Dream Girl and Sonu Ki Titu Ki Sweety to get Telugu remakes

Ayushmann Khurrana’s Dream Girl provided one of the biggest openings to any of Ayushmann’s films. Ayushmann Khurrana’s Dream Girl showed the Vicky Donor actor in a completely different light. He played the role of a call centre employee who then flirts with his customers by impersonating a female voice. The film turned out to be another consecutive success for Ayushmann Khurrana.

Kartik Aaryan’s Sonu Ki Titu Ki Sweety was a turning point in his career. Kartik Aaryan became a household name after this film. Kartik Aaryan’s Sonu Ki Titu Ki Sweety not only had a catchy story but was also coupled with several chartbuster songs. This combination of a catchy story with several hit songs turned out to be lucky for the film and Kartik Aaryan’s Sonu Ki Titu Ki Sweety became a blockbuster hit.

Now, Ayushmann Khurrana’s Dream Girl and Kartik Aaryan’s Sonu Ki Titu Ki Sweety are both set to get their Telugu remakes. Renowned Telugu movie producer D Suresh Babu in an interview with a leading Telugu channel confirmed the news. In the interview, the producer said that he and his production house are hoping to release six films next year. They have bought the rights of two Korean films.

During the interview, D Suresh Babu also confirmed that he and production house have bought the Telugu remake rights of Ayushmann Khurrana’s Dream Girl and Kartik Aaryan’s Sonu Ki Titu Ki Sweety. During the interview, he also announced that he and his company have also acquired the rights of Dhanush’s film Asuran. According to a media portal’s report, the Asuran Telugu remake will star Venkatesh and Shriya Saran and the film will be directed by Srikanth Addala.

