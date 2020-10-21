'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui': Ayushmann Khurrana, Vaani Kapoor Begin Shooting For Love Story

Ayushmann Khurrana recently commenced shooting for his upcoming film starring Vaani Kapoor in Chandigarh on October 21. The Abhishek Kapoor directorial film will be titled, Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui has begun filming amid strict safety measures. The Bala actor shared pictures from the sets of the film in Chandigarh with the leading lady and the director while revealing the name. The actor who flagged off the film’s shoot on October 21, also shared the film's clapper board while officially starting with the shooting.

Ayushmann Khurrana, Vaani Kapoor commence shooting for next

The actor took to Instagram and wrote, “Next stop: My hometown Chandigarh for the first time Excited to be a part of Abhishek Kapoor's delightful progressive love story #ChandigarhKareAashiqui. Produced by Bhushan Kumar and Pragya Kapoor co-starring Vaani Kapoor.”

Read: Ayushmann Khurrana Wins Instagram With His Caption Game; Tisca Chopra Reacts

Read: Rajkummar Rao-Bhumi Pednekar Fix 'date' For 'Badhaai Do' As Ayushmann Film Completes 2 Yrs

When the film was announced, Vaani and Ayushmann had expressed elation on sharing the screen for the first time. For the film, Ayushmann was required to undergo a physical transformation as he would be seen in the role of a cross-functional athlete. Ayushmann’s brother Aparshakti was the first one to pour in his love for the film and his brother’s looks in the film with many heart-shaped emoticons. Followed by Aparshakti was his wife Aakriti Ahuja also shared her love for the film. Director Mukesh Chhabra also expressed his excitement to watch the two together.

Earlier, Vani Kapoor had already piqued the curiosity of the fans with her latest pictures from the vanity van on the sets of the film. The actress shared pictures from her dressing room where she can be seen getting ready for the shot. While abiding by all the social norms and safety measures in place, the actress can be seen patiently getting ready by her PPE kit clad make-up artist.

Meanwhile, Ayushmann who was happy to return to his hometown after a short break again was seen sharing some goofy pictures and videos of his time in the city. In one of his videos straight from the best where the actor can be seen flaunting his ruffled hair in the morning.

Read: Ayushmann Khurrana Talks About 'sheher Ki Rivaayat' In His Latest Instagram Post

Read: Vaani Kapoor's Heart 'full Of Gratitude' As She Gets Ready For Her Shoot

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.