Ayushmann Khurrana Talks About 'sheher Ki Rivaayat' In His Latest Instagram Post

Ayushmann Khurrana keeps sharing snazzy pictures of himself on his social media along with some amazing and meaningful captions. He recently posted a picture of himself with a beautiful caption in which he talks about the tradition of the city. Take a look at Ayushmann Khurrana's Instagram post.

Ayushmann Khurrana recently took to his social media handle and shared a picture of himself. He edited the picture to make it seem as if Mumbai's skyline was visible on the side of his face. Along with the picture, Ayushmann Khurrana’s Instagram post had a philosophical caption which stated that one is unaware of the tradition of the city. One has to remind in order to be remembered. The actor shared this in the Hindi language in the caption area.

All his fans loved his picture and the caption and showered his post with hearts and heart-eyed emojis. Others reacted to his caption saying how truthful were the lines. Check out how fans showered their love on Ayushmann Khurrana’s photos.

Ayushmann Khurrana is very much active on his Instagram and keeps sharing quirky and philosophical updates with his fans and followers. Take a look at one of Ayushmann Khurrana’s photos that has a quirky caption with a dazzling picture of the actor.

The actor also shared another photo recently on his Instagram handle. In the picture, he can be seen wearing a stylish checkered blue and black blazer with a red pullover. He matched them with a grey pair of pants and some classy footwear that perfectly went well with his outfit. His adorable smile did make many fans fall for him, as they expressed in the comments section. He shared an impactful caption in Hindi and stated that today feels like Sunday, though it is Monday. Many artists from the film industry also commented on his photos. Many fans and followers of the actor also flooded the comment section with adorable compliments and emoticons to express themselves better.

Image Source- Ayushmann Khurrana's Instagram

