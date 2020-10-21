Vaani Kapoor's Heart 'full Of Gratitude' As She Gets Ready For Her Shoot

Vaani Kapoor recently took to her Instagram handle and shared a behind-the-scenes picture from her shoots. In the picture, fans can see the actor getting her makeup done. Take a look at Vanni Kapoor's Instagram post:

Vaani Kapoor’s ‘heart full of gratitude’

Vaani Kapoor’s Instagram is full of posts that depict her quirkiness behind the camera. In one of Vanni Kapoor’s photos uploaded recently, the actor can be seen preparing herself for a shoot while make-up artists can be seen prepping her. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, people from the TV and movie industry are following the norms as seen in one of the latest Vaani Kapoor’s photos. The make-up team can be seen wearing PPE kits while doing the actor's’ hair and make-up.

In the caption, Vaani Kapoor stated that her heart is full of gratitude and shared her feelings about the picture. She added that she is hoping for this to be special and pointed towards the picture with a pointing finger emoji. She posted the picture a couple of hours ago and her fans immediately took to the comment section to compliment her. They posted adorable emojis and comments under the picture. Take a look at Vaani Kapoor’s Instagram comments on her latest post.

Also Read Ayushmann Khurrana Wins Instagram With His Caption Game; Tisca Chopra Reacts

Also read Sussanne Khan's Instagram Account Gets Hacked; Warns Followers Of 'viral Thieves'

Vaani Kapoor’s Instagram posts

Vaani Kapoor has also shared many other pictures and videos in which her fans can see her enjoying behind the camera while preparing herself for her shoots. Take a look at one of the posts in which she shared her behind-the-scenes fun moment on her Instagram handle.

In the picture posted, the actor can be seen in a white robe and tied up hair, enjoying her food as she prepares for a trial session. Fans can see piles of clothes and other makeup essentials in the background. Vaani Kapoor, in her caption, has mentioned how she has paired work with a side of pancakes. The actor's candid photo was liked by many of her fans and followers as they expressed it in the comments section through various emojis.

Also Read Ayushmann Khurrana Talks About 'sheher Ki Rivaayat' In His Latest Instagram Post

Also Read Vaani Kapoor Is All Set To Shoot For Movies Contrary To COVID-19 Rumours

Image Source- Vaani Kapoor's Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.