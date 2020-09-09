Ayushmann Khurrana Wishes Surekha Sikri 'a Speedy Recovery'; Says 'Always With You'

Recently, Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana took to his Instagram handle to wish his Badhaai Ho co-star, Surekha Sikri a speedy recovery. The actor shared a throwback still from the sets of Badhaai Ho, which features Ayushmann Khurrana resting his head on the veteran actor’s lap, while she holds a medicine bottle in her hand. Take a look at the picture shared by Ayushmann Khurrana.

Ayushmann Khurrana's wish for Surekha

In his brief note, Ayushmann Khurrana also mentioned that he will 'always be with her'. Surekha was admitted to Criticare hospital in Juhu, Mumbai after she suffered a second brain stroke in the past 2 years. If the rumours are to be believed, Sikri suffered a brain stroke in November 2018 after the release of her last film Badhaai Ho.

The first stroke had left Surekha paralyzed and a nurse was appointed to take care of the ailing actor. Soon after Surekha Sikri’s health news broke out, fans rushed to the social media platforms and expressed their concerns over the actor’s health. Take a look at how fans reacted:

Surekha Sikri has been admitted to the hospital in the city after suffering a brain stroke today morning.



ðŸ™ Praying for her fast recovery #SurekhaSikri pic.twitter.com/EZLUnpwYXS — Sidharth Shukla Unity (@sidharth_unity) September 8, 2020

Surekha sikri has apparently suffered a brain stroke.... Why a fine actress. Hope she gets well — mukul ðŸ‡®ðŸ‡³ (@MukulAgarwal66) September 8, 2020

Wishing #SurekhaSikri Ji a speedy recovery. Hoping she recovers from the second stroke quickly and is back home soon. pic.twitter.com/PNsfFaBfow — à¤…à¤®à¤¿à¤¤ à¤¶à¥à¤•à¥à¤²à¤¾ 'à¤…à¤¨à¤¾à¤¥' (@shuklamit) September 8, 2020

On the professional front-

Ayushmann was last seen in Gulabo Sitabo. Starring Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana in the leading roles, Gulabo Sitabo follows the story of two men, who get caught up in a game of upmanship, as each one starts attracting other members to their clan with an agenda of his own. The movie is helmed by Shoojit Sircar.

Gulabo Sitabo released on Amazon Prime Video on June 12, 2020. The actor was also appreciated for his performance in the much-acclaimed film, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan. If the reports are to be believed, Ayushmann Khurrana will be next seen in Toolsidas Junior with actor Alaya F.

(Image credits: Ayushmann Khurrana Instagram)

