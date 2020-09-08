Congress Demands Befitting Reply To China's Provocation, Questions Centre On LAC Situation

On Tuesday, senior Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury stressed that all Indians had the right to know the reality about the situation at the Line of Actual Control. Reiterating the claim that Chinese troops had "occupied" Indian territory, he mentioned that the anger of people was increasing by the day. While acknowledging that everyone had full faith in the Indian Army giving a befitting reply to the People's Liberation Army, he lamented that the Centre was not releasing adequate details about the situation. According to the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, it was the duty of the Union government to explain on how China intruded into Indian territory.

Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury remarked, "The anger of all Indians against Chinese troops who have occupied Indian territory is growing by the day. Taking into account the PLA’s actions, our Army was also stationed there. All Indians have the faith that the Indian troops will give a befitting reply to their Chinese Army. Our only concern is the government’s plan. The government does not give clear details. What is the reality on the ground? Some government spokespersons say that there is tension along the border from Arunachal to Ladakh."

"The common person has the right to know India’s real position on the ground. The entire country will support the government in giving a befitting reply to the Chinese Army. But it is the government’s responsibility to tell us how China intruded in our territory," he added.

The LAC faceoff

The LAC faceoff was exacerbated when 20 Indian Army soldiers including a Commanding Officer were martyred in the Galwan Valley on June 15 when the de-escalation process was underway. This was followed by multiple attempts of provocation by the Chinese side at the end of August. Meanwhile, Republic TV accessed pictures of China's PLA troops gathered near Rezang La in the southern Pangong Tso area at the Line of Actual Control on Monday evening.

Pictured with primitive weapons in their hand, it is perceived that the Chinese troops intended to repeat the Galwan Valley-type clash. However, the People's Liberation Army's successive attempts to unilaterally change the status quo have been thwarted by the Indian Army. Earlier, Indian Army sources told ANI that the armies of both nations are communicating with each other even as the faceoff continues near Rezang La.

