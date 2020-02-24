Did You Know 'Bala' Pair Ayushmann Khurrana & Yami Gautam Are Childhood Friends?

Ayushmann Khurrana and Yami Gautam made their Bollywood debut with Shoojit Sircar's Vicky Donor. The movie released in 2012 had Khurrana and Gautam playing the role of a couple in the film. Vicky Donor was reported to be one of the highest-grossing movies of that year. The movie managed to bring the two actors to the limelight. In an old interview, Ayushmann Khurrana revealed that he and Yami Gautam are childhood friends. Here is all you need to know.

Ayushmann Khurrana and Yami Gautam are childhood friends

In an interview published on an online portal, Khurrana revealed that he and Yami are family friends. Interestingly, he knew Yami from a very young age and he also exclaimed that they share a cordial relationship. He further revealed that he started his first job under Yami Gautam's father, Mukesh Gautam.

Well, the duo's friendship has rendered their crackling chemistry, which is often the talking point of their movies. Ayushmann and Yami have acted in two movies till date. Their first collaboration was Shoojit Sircar's Vicky Donor, after which, the two reunited for Amar Kaushik's Bala.

Meanwhile, Ayushmann Khurrana is basking in the success of his latest release, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhaan. The movie, starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta, and Gajraj Rao in the lead, narrates the heartwrenching tale of a gay couple, who fights the ordeals of the society to stay together. The movie released on February 21, 2020, has managed to mint the moolah at the box office.

On the other hand, Yami Gautam is reported to be shooting for Puneet Khanna's Ginny Weds Sunny. The movie, starring Yami Gautam and Vikrant Massey in the lead, is reported to be a love story set in a small town. The forthcoming movie is expected to hit the marquee soon.

(Promo Image Courtesy: Screengrab from Youtube)

