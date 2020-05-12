Ayushmann Khurrana's 'Andhadun' And Other Thriller Films Directed By Sriram Raghavan

Sriram Raghavan is one of the popular Indian film directors. He has directed many films and worked with various actors throughout his career. He is known for his films like Andhadhun, Badlapur and more. Take a look at a list of films in the thriller genre that are directed by Sriram Raghavan.

Sriram Raghavan's thriller films

Andhadhun

Andhadhun is a Bollywood thriller starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Radhika Apte and Tabu in lead roles. The story of the film is about Akash (Ayushmann Khurrana) who is a piano player and how he pretends to be visually impaired. Ayushmann Khurrana also won National Film Award for Best Actor for his performance in the film.

Ek Hasina Thi

The crime thriller film's cast includes Saif Ali Khan, Urmila Matondkar, Aditya Srivastava, Seema Biswas and more actors. The story of Ek Hasina Thi is about Sarika (Urmila Matondkar) and Karan's (Saif Ali Khan) unusual love story. The movie is directed by Sriram Raghavan.

Johnny Gaddaar

The plot of the movie is about five men who get involved in a big crime. The cast of the movie includes Neil Nitin Mukesh, Rimi Sen, Vinay Pathak, Ashwini Kalsekar and more actors. Johnny Gaddaar is an adoption of a 1963 film Symphonie Pour Un Massacre.

Badlapur

The film is about Raghav (Varun Dhawan) who sets on a mission to take revenge from people who have killed his family. Sriram Raghavan's Badlapur was a hit film. The lead roles in the film are played by Varun Dhawan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

