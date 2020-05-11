Ayushmann Khurrana Vs Ranveer Singh: Who Wore The Neon-suit Better?

Ayushmann Khurrana and Ranveer Singh are two Bollywood actors who are known for their experimental style, be it their movie choices or their experimental outfits. In one instance, both the actors were seen donning a neon outfit. Take a look at their outfits and decide for yourself who carried off their neon dressing style perfectly.

Ayushmann Khurrana

The Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan actor sported a light neon green outfit. He wore a one button neon blazer and paired it with a colour coordinated neon green trouser. Underneath, he paired his blazer with a white shirt and a grey tie. His black goggles and sneakers gave a funky vibe to his neon outfit look.

Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh sported a slightly darker green version while he donned a moustache and a different fuller hairstyle. Ranveer wore a neon Dior pantsuit which was olive green in shade and a bit darker in the shade as compared to Ayushmann's outfit. He wore a bright white Tshirt underneath the blazer. Ranveer wore a white framed black sunglasses and white sneakers to complete his look with the neon outfit.

Ayushmann Khurrana and Ranveer Singh - Upcoming movies

Ayushmann Khurrana will next be seen in a film titled Gulabo Sitabo. The movie will be his third Bollywood project with Vicky Donor director Shoojit Sircar. Ranveer Singh will next be seen in three movies in 2020 including Sooryavanshi, '83, and Jayeshbhai Jordaar.

Promo Image courtesy: Ayushmann Khurrana and Ranveer Singh Instagram

