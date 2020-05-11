Ayushmann Khurrana's Movies That Got More Than 90% Tomatometer Score On Rotten Tomatoes

Ayushmann Khurrana has worked in various movies throughout his career. He has also received many awards for his phenomenal performance in movies. There are some highest rated movies of the actor that have received a good amount of Tomatometer score on Rotten Tomatoes. Take a look at movies of the actor that have received more than 90% Tomatometer score on Rotten Tomatoes.

ALSO READ | Mother's Day: Ayushmann Khurrana's Soulful Rendition With His Hit Partner Wins Hearts

Ayushmann's films on Rotten Tomatoes

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan is Ayushmann Khurrana's latest movie that released before the COVID-19 lockdown. The romantic movie is written and directed by Hitesh Kewalya. The story of Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan is about a gay couple who face difficulties in convincing their parents about their relationship. Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Jitendra Kumar in the lead role. The movie received a 92% Tomatometer score on Rotten Tomatoes.

ALSO READ | Mellifluous Songs From Ayushmann Khurrana's 'Meri Pyaari Bindu' One Must Listen To

Badhaai Ho

Badhaai Ho was a commercial success. The movie received a 91% Tomatometer score on Rotten Tomatoes. The movie had a budget of ₹29 crores and it earned around ₹221 crores at the box office. Badhaai Ho is directed by Amit Ravindrenath Sharma.and it stars Ayushmann Khurrana, Neena Gupta, Gajraj Rao, Surekha Sikri, and Sanya Malhotra. The movie is inspired by the Malayalam film Pavithramz. Ayushmann Khurrana plays the role of Nakul Kaushik in the film.

#AmitSharma's movie certainly has plenty of spark and some great family moments. It also enhances the reputation of #AyushmannKhurrana as one of the best young Indian actors in Bollywood today. 492. Badhaai Ho; movie review https://t.co/NZH891q91U pic.twitter.com/54LIq7SbX9 — neil white (@everyfilmneil) December 31, 2018

ALSO READ | Ayushmann Khurrana's Most Memorable Scenes From 'Bala'

Andhadhun

Ayushmann Khurrana won a National Award for his performance in the film. The movie received a 100% Tomatometer score on Rotten Tomatoes. The plot of the movie is about a person who pretends to be visually-impaired. The movie is directed by Agent Vinod director Sriram Raghavan. Andhadhun stars Tabu, Ayushmann Khurrana, Radhika Apte, and Anil Dhawan.

ALSO READ | Ayushmann Khurrana Shares A Beautiful Video Ahead Of Mother's Day; Watch

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.