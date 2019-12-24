Ayushmann Khurrana's Best Movies Of 2019: Article 15, Bala That Made It Big At The BO

Ayushmann Khurrana is known to be one of those Bollywood actors who has been breaking subject barriers in movies. The actor developed a firm foot in Bollywood with several different bizarre subjects and quirky roles. Be it Vicky donor or Dream Girl, Ayushmann never bounded himself with one kind of role. In 2019, the actor entertained the audience with three content-driven movies. It turned out to be a year of success for the star. Here is a list of all the Ayushmann Khurrana's movies in 2019.

Article 15

Article 15 is a crime drama directed by Anubhav Sinha. It was produced under the banners Zee Studios and Banaras Media works. The movie features Ayushmann Khurrana in the lead role. The actor performed the role of a police officer who executes an investigation after three girls go missing in a village. The movie did extremely well at the box office. It was critically appreciated and also did a good business at the box office.

Dream Girl

Ayushmann Khurrana is best known for his quirky roles in the movies. Same goes with this one, the actor performed the role of a girl who is addressed as 'dream girl' as she talks to people from a call center. Dream Girl did extremely well at the box office and Ayushmann Khurrana was widely appreciated for his performance.

Bala

Bala is a comedy film based on a social problem. It is directed by Amar Kaushik and produced by Dinesh Vijan. Ayushmann Khurrana stars as Bala, a young man living in Kanpur who is suffering from male pattern baldness, and the story is about his lack of confidence and the societal pressure that comes with premature balding. Bhumi Pednekar, Yami Gautam, Javed Jaffrey, Saurabh Shukla, and Seema Pahwa feature in supporting roles.

Upcoming movies of Ayushmann Khurranna

Ayushmann Khurrana is gearing up for two upcoming movies in the upcoming year, that is, Gulaabo Sitabo and Shubh Mangal Zyada Savdhan. The latter is the sequel of Shubh Mangal Savdhan.

