Ayushmann Khurrana's Dream Girl Vs Bala; Which Film Did Better At The Box Office?

Ayushmann Khurrana is one of the most talented stars from Bollywood who has been breaking subject barriers in movies. The actor developed a firm foot in Bollywood with films on several different bizarre subjects and quirky roles.

Be it Vicky Donor or Dream Girl, he never bound himself to one kind of role. 2019 turned out to be a year of success for the star. Ayushmann Khurrana entertained the audience with three content-driven movies, Article 15, Dream Girl, and Bala. Here is a comparative analysis of the Box Office lifetime collection of Ayushmann Khurrana's Bala and Dream Girl.

Box Office lifetime collection of Dream Girl

Dream Girl is a quirky comedy film directed by filmmaker Raaj Shaandilyaa. The comedy-drama features Ayushmann Khurrana as a tele caller who aces his female alter ego Pooja while calling his customers. The film takes interesting turns as his customers eventually fall for him, unaware of his identity, and come down to the level of pulling each other's hair.

Besides Ayushmann Khurana, the movie also stars Nushrat Bharucha, Annu Kapoor, Manjot Singh, and Vijay Raaz, among others, in the lead.

Dream Girl did extremely well at the box office and Ayushmann Khurrana was widely appreciated for his performance. The film emerged as his highest-grossing film with Rs.139.70 cr, beating the lifetime collection of his former blockbuster, Badhaai Ho.

Box Office lifetime collection of Bala

Bala is a comedy film written by Niren Bhatt and directed by Amar Kaushik. The premise of the film revolves around a man and his ways to deal with hair loss. It also stars Bhumi Pednekar and Yami Gautam in pivotal roles.

The movie is appreciated for its offbeat plot. The film talks about an issue that is not often spoken about. Bala's lifetime box office collection totalled to ₹ 115.28 cr.

#Bala continues to trend well... Should fold up at ₹ 120 cr [+/-]... [Week 4] Fri 65 lakhs, Sat 1.35 cr, Sun 1.71 cr, Mon 45 lakhs, Tue 43 lakhs, Wed 42.10 lakhs, Thu 39.40 lakhs. Total: ₹ 115.28 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 6, 2019

