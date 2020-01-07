The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Ayushmann Khurrana's Dream Girl Vs Bala; Which Film Did Better At The Box Office?

Bollywood News

Ayushmann Khurrana is known to perform quirky roles in Bollywood and talk out bizarre subjects. Read on to know lifetime BO collections of Dream Girl and Bala.

Written By Riddhi Adsul | Mumbai | Updated On:
ayushmann khurrana

Ayushmann Khurrana is one of the most talented stars from Bollywood who has been breaking subject barriers in movies. The actor developed a firm foot in Bollywood with films on several different bizarre subjects and quirky roles.

Be it Vicky Donor or Dream Girl, he never bound himself to one kind of role. 2019 turned out to be a year of success for the star. Ayushmann Khurrana entertained the audience with three content-driven movies, Article 15, Dream Girl, and Bala. Here is a comparative analysis of the Box Office lifetime collection of Ayushmann Khurrana's Bala and Dream Girl.

Also Read | 'Dream Girl' Emerges As Ayushmann Khurrana’s Highest-grossing Film

Box Office lifetime collection of Dream Girl

Dream Girl is a quirky comedy film directed by filmmaker Raaj Shaandilyaa. The comedy-drama features Ayushmann Khurrana as a tele caller who aces his female alter ego Pooja while calling his customers. The film takes interesting turns as his customers eventually fall for him, unaware of his identity, and come down to the level of pulling each other's hair.

Besides Ayushmann Khurana, the movie also stars Nushrat Bharucha, Annu Kapoor, Manjot Singh, and Vijay Raaz, among others, in the lead.

Dream Girl did extremely well at the box office and Ayushmann Khurrana was widely appreciated for his performance. The film emerged as his highest-grossing film with Rs.139.70 cr, beating the lifetime collection of his former blockbuster, Badhaai Ho.

Also Read | Ayushmann Khurrana's Best Movies Of 2019: Article 15, Bala That Made It Big At The BO

Box Office lifetime collection of Bala

Bala is a comedy film written by Niren Bhatt and directed by Amar Kaushik. The premise of the film revolves around a man and his ways to deal with hair loss. It also stars Bhumi Pednekar and Yami Gautam in pivotal roles. 

The movie is appreciated for its offbeat plot. The film talks about an issue that is not often spoken about. Bala's lifetime box office collection totalled to ₹ 115.28 cr. 

Also Read | Bala Box Office: Here's Where The Ayushmann Khurrana Movie Stands After 4 Weeks

Also Read | Ayushmann Khurrana condemns JNU violence, emphasizes 'nothing greater than humanity'

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
SHIV SENA SLAMS CENTRE
CONG ATTACKS AAP OVER AD SPENDING
YOUNG PEOPLE ARE PRESCIENT
MALANG TRAILER: MEMES GO VIRAL
DONALD TRUMP WARNS IRAN ON NCLEAR
PREZ KOVIND COMES TO BRIDE'S RESCUE