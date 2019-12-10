Bala Box Office: Here's Where The Ayushmann Khurrana Movie Stands After 4 Weeks

Ayushmann Khurrana's latest film, Bala, has been doing well despite other releases like Commando 3 and Marjaavaan. The film entered the ₹100 crore club in the last week. The box office collection has now crossed ₹115 crore. It has reportedly made ₹115.99 crore so far. The film is the third hit delivered by actor Ayushmann Khurrana this year.

Bala box office collection till date

Bala has made ₹115.99 crore at the box office so far. According to film analyst Taran Adarsh, the film made ₹42.10 lakh and ₹39.40 lakh on Wednesday and Thursday of last week respectively. This week, the film has made less than ₹75 lakh at the box office. The film had a good opening week. It made around ₹72 crore in the first week, as reported by Box Office India. In the second week, the film made around ₹26 crore. In the third week, Bala officially entered the ₹100 crore club as it made close to ₹108 crore. Film analyst Taran Adarsh also tagged the film as a “super hit”. However, he tweeted later that the film seems to be nearing its end at the box office as it has only made close to d ₹71 lakhs in the fifth week.

#Bala biz at a glance...

Week 1: ₹ 72.24 cr

Week 2: ₹ 26.56 cr

Week 3: ₹ 11.08 cr

Week 4: ₹ 5.40 cr

Total: ₹ 115.28 cr#India biz.

SUPER-HIT. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 6, 2019

#Bala continues to trend well... Should fold up at ₹ 120 cr [+/-]... [Week 4] Fri 65 lakhs, Sat 1.35 cr, Sun 1.71 cr, Mon 45 lakhs, Tue 43 lakhs, Wed 42.10 lakhs, Thu 39.40 lakhs. Total: ₹ 115.28 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 6, 2019

According to most film analysts, Bala has mainly been doing well because of the reviews that it got. The film has been getting good response from the audience as well as from critics. However, its performance despite the multiple releases over the weeks has been surprising to many. The film’s plot and performances in it played a major role in it.

About Bala

Bala is a film written by Niren Bhatt and directed by Amar Kaushik. The premise of the film revolves around a man and his ways to deal with hair loss. It also stars Bhumi Pednekar and Yami Gautam in pivotal roles. Bala is being appreciated for its offbeat plot. The film talks about an issue that is not often spoken about.

