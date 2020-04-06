Ayushmann Khurrana's 'Dum Laga Ke Haisha' And Other Films About Fat-shaming

Over the last few years, there have been numerous movies in Bollywood that have challenged the beauty standards set by society. A few of these films were based on how we see bodyweight and how it affects the self-esteem and confidence of a person. Here is a list of films that were based on fat-shaming.

Films that dealt with fat shaming

1. Dum Laga Ke Haisha

Dum Laga Ke Haisha was a romantic drama film released in the year 2015. The film spoke about a marriage in which a woman was not respected enough because of her body weight. The film was written and directed by Sharat Katariya. Dum Laga Ke Haisha starred actors like Bhumi Pednekar, Ayushmann Khurrana, and Sanjay Mishra in pivotal roles.

2. Gippi

Gippi was a comedy-drama film released in the year 2013. The plot of this film revolved around a schoolgirl who is just going through puberty and discovering her body. The film was written and directed by Sonam Nair. Gippi starred actors like Riya Vij, Taaha Shah Badusha, and Acchui in pivotal roles.

3. Fanney Khan

Fanney Khan was a comedy-drama film released in the year 2018. The plot of this film revolved around a father’s efforts to make sure his daughter made it as a singer. The film was directed by Atul Manjrekar who also contributed to the story of the film. Fanney Khan starred actors like Aishwarya Rai, Bachchan, Anil Kapoor, and Rajkummar Rao, amongst others.

4. The Dirty Picture

The Dirty Picture was a biography film released in the year 2011. The plot of this film revolved around the real-life incidents of Silk Smitha who was a south Indian actor with a persona of her own. The film was directed by Milan Luthria while the impactful dialogues were written by Rajat Arora. The Dirty Picture featured actors like Vidya Balan, Emraan Hashmi, and Tusshar Kapoor in important roles.

Image Courtesy: Screengrab from YouTube (Channel: YRF Films)

