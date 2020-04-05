Aishwarya Rai Bachchan & Other Bollywood Divas Who Stunned In Their Wedding Looks

The wedding day is one of the most important days in a girl’s life. Whether it is a celebrity or not, every girl dreams to look her best on her wedding day. Here are some of the Bollywood brides and their beautiful wedding day looks that you could take inspiration from to dress up for your big day:

Bollywood brides who looked extremely beautiful on their wedding day

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Aishwarya Rai got married to Abhishek Bachchan, son of megastar Amitabh Bachchan, on April 20, 2017. She wore a traditional, golden yellow Kanjeevaram saree on her wedding, which had the Swarovski crystals and gold threadwork. It was designed by Neeta Lulla. She kept her hair braided and put a gajra around it. She reportedly wore 22-karat gold jewellery, which included a gold and emerald armband.

Anushka Sharma

Anushka Sharma got married to cricketer Virat Kohli, on December 11, 2017. For the wedding, Anushka chose to wear a simple, yet elegant bridal outfit. She wore a light pink lehenga with floral motifs. She completed her look with handcrafted jewellery, with syndicate uncut diamonds, pale pink spinel and Japanese cultured pearls by the Sabyasachi Heritage Jewellery collection

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone got married to the nation’s heartthrob Ranveer Singh, on November 14, 2018. The actor wore two different outfits for her wedding rituals. She wore a bright red dress for her Anand Karaj ceremonies. She had completed her look with heavy jewellery. Later, Deepika wore a red and golden kanjiveeram saree with heavy jewellery and nude makeup for the Konkani rituals.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas

Priyanka Chopra Jonas got married to international singer, Nick Jonas on December 1, 2018. The wedding took place in two different ceremonies — Hindu and Christian — that honored the couple’s distinct backgrounds. For the Indian ceremony, Priyanka wore a beautiful red lehenga that had Indian mantras embroidered all over it. For the Christian wedding, Priyanka Chopra Jonas wore a turtle neck full-sleeves white gown with white embroidery on it. She tied her hair in a bun, applied nude makeup, and looked like a princess.

