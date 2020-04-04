The Debate
COVID-19 Outbreak: Bollywood Celebs Back PM Modi's '9 Pm-9 Mins' Appeal

Bollywood News

Shekhar Kapur, Arjun Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar and others supported PM Modi's '9 mins' appeal to spread light & stand in solidarity in the fight against COVID-19.

Written By Joel Kurian | Mumbai | Updated On:
Shekhar Kapur, Arjun Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, others back PM Modi's '9 mins' COVID appeal

The celebrities of the film industry had come out in big numbers to follow Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call to laud the heroes of the battle against COVID-19. Pictures and videos of the stars clapping, banging utensils and other objects, playing musical instruments had gone viral. And as the PM urged the citizens for another act of solidarity in the Coronavirus battle by spreading light together, many celebrities promised to adhere to his request.

READ: Sena Takes Sarcastic Dig At PM Modi's '9 Pm-9 Mins' Appeal, Questions Centre On COVID-19

PM Modi has urged the citizens to light a diya, candle, torch or mobile flashlights for 9 minutes at 9 PM on Sunday at their windows, doors or balconies to portray the unity of the country amid the crisis. 

B-Town backs PM's call

Shekhar Kapur wrote that he will definitely light a diya to stand in solidarity with the people of India, to honour the PM and to pray for courage and fortitude. The veteran filmmaker compared the gesture to that of Diwali, hoping it guides ‘truth into the hearts.’

READ: Rangoli Chandel Praises PM Modi's Covid Appeal; Requests All To Follow '9 Mins For India'

Hema Malini urged followers to take an oath in the ‘long and arduous war against the deadly Coronavirus’

Arjun Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar echoed the PM’s message by using the hashtag ‘9 baje 9 minutes.’ 

READ: Dia Mirza Stresses On Ecological Balance, Says, 'Light A Diya Or Candle, 9 Mins Or More'

Raveena Tandon shared how her family lights diya in every room of their house, and on April 5 it was going to be ‘special’. The actor backed the PM’s initiative, and expressed her support to the citizens and the medical workers.

India is currently under a 21-day lockdown to stem the spread of COVID-19. Despite the lockdown, the number of cases in the country are on the rise. The figure stands over 2500, with 62 deaths.

READ: President Kovind Endorses PM's '9pm-9 Mins' Appeal; Holds Discussion With State Heads

 

 

First Published:
