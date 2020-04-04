COVID-19 Outbreak: Bollywood Celebs Back PM Modi's '9 Pm-9 Mins' Appeal

The celebrities of the film industry had come out in big numbers to follow Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call to laud the heroes of the battle against COVID-19. Pictures and videos of the stars clapping, banging utensils and other objects, playing musical instruments had gone viral. And as the PM urged the citizens for another act of solidarity in the Coronavirus battle by spreading light together, many celebrities promised to adhere to his request.

PM Modi has urged the citizens to light a diya, candle, torch or mobile flashlights for 9 minutes at 9 PM on Sunday at their windows, doors or balconies to portray the unity of the country amid the crisis.

B-Town backs PM's call

Shekhar Kapur wrote that he will definitely light a diya to stand in solidarity with the people of India, to honour the PM and to pray for courage and fortitude. The veteran filmmaker compared the gesture to that of Diwali, hoping it guides ‘truth into the hearts.’

I don’t know about anybody else, but I’m definitely going to light a Diya on Sunday at 9pm for 9minutes.



To stand in solidarity with people of India, to honour our PM @narendramodi, to pray for courage and fortitude in this time



As we do on Diwali to guide truth into our hearts — Shekhar Kapur (@shekharkapur) April 3, 2020

Hema Malini urged followers to take an oath in the ‘long and arduous war against the deadly Coronavirus’

Let us take an oath to be with our PM @narendramodi in this long & arduous war against the deadly Corona virus. This is the time to come together & show our solidarity as one & help our govt in controlling Covid. We will carry out his request on Apr 5. Are you all in agreement?🙏 — Hema Malini (@dreamgirlhema) April 3, 2020

Arjun Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar echoed the PM’s message by using the hashtag ‘9 baje 9 minutes.’

Honorable PM Shri @narendramodi ji has urged all of us to turn off our lights and light candles or diyas or even phone torches on 5th April at 9pm for 9 minutes to stand united together in the fight against #Coronavirus. #9baje9minute — Arjun Kapoor (@arjunk26) April 3, 2020

Let's all stand united once again on the 5th of April at 9 PM for 9 minutes. Our hon’ble Prime Minister @narendramodi ji has requested each & every one of us to turn off our lights and spark a diya, candle or turn on our phone torches... (1/2) — bhumi pednekar (@bhumipednekar) April 3, 2020

to showcase our support towards the fight against Coronavirus. #9baje9minute (2/2) — bhumi pednekar (@bhumipednekar) April 3, 2020

Raveena Tandon shared how her family lights diya in every room of their house, and on April 5 it was going to be ‘special’. The actor backed the PM’s initiative, and expressed her support to the citizens and the medical workers.

We light a diya everyday,in every room of the house,in the home mandir,but it’s going to be special on Sunday at 9pm for 9 https://t.co/ItqiTsh7bS stand in solidarity with our people,to honour our medical workers,forces.With you in this endeavour honourable PM @narendramodi 🙏🏻 — Raveena Tandon (@TandonRaveena) April 3, 2020

India is currently under a 21-day lockdown to stem the spread of COVID-19. Despite the lockdown, the number of cases in the country are on the rise. The figure stands over 2500, with 62 deaths.

