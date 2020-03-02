Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan Box Office: Ayushmann Khurrana’s Film Earns Rs 50 Crore

Ayushmann Khurrana and Jitendra Kumar starrer Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan is grabbing headlines with its engaging storyline which revolves around a same-sex love story. The film has been garnering many laurels from the audiences and critics alike. Moreover, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan also got a huge thumbs up from LGBTQ supporters. The movie has now achieved a favourable milestone for its box office collections. The film has crossed the Rs 50 crore mark at the box office and the numbers are expected to speed up in days ahead.

The film garnered Rs 9.55 crore on its opening day. The first weekend collections of the film also saw a rise at the box office collections as it amassed Rs 11.08 crore on Saturday and Rs 12.03 crore on Sunday respectively. Now, the film has finally reached the milestone of Rs 50 crore after minting Rs 3.25 crore on Saturday. This also made the total collections of the film come to Rs 54.23 crores. The film reportedly earned around Rs 4.6 crore on Sunday. It will be interesting to see if the collections further speed up in the upcoming weeks.

#ShubhMangalZyadaSaavdhan posts healthy numbers on [second] Sat and Sun... #Delhi, #NCR continue to contribute... Lack of major opposition [new release] helped, to an extent... [Week 2] Fri 2.08 cr, Sat 3.25 cr, Sun 4.06 cr. Total: ₹ 54.23 cr. #India biz. #SMZS — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 2, 2020

The film also stars Gajraj Rao and Neena Gupta in pivotal roles

The movie hit theatres on February 21, 2020. The film is helmed and penned by Hitesh Kewalya. The movie gives out a strong message of normalising same-sex relationships. The film has Ayushmann essaying the role of Kartik Singh while Jitendra plays Aman Tripathi, his love interest. The film also stars Gajraj Rao, Neena Gupta, Manu Rishi Chadha, Sunita Rajwar, Pankhuri Awasthy and Maanvi Gagroo in pivotal roles. However, the box office collections of the film is reportedly expected to be affected by the Taapsee Pannu starrer Thappad.

