Ayushmann Khurrana Starrer 'Vicky Donor's' Lesser Known Facts; Find Them Out Here

Vicky Donor (2012) was a comedy romance, directed by Shoojit Sircar. The movie cast Ayushmann Khurrana, Yami Gautam, and Annu Kapoor in lead roles. The concept of Vicky Donor was something Indian Cinema witnessed for the first time. The plot of the film revolved around a man, who is brought in by an infertility doctor to supply him with his sperm. Soon, he becomes the biggest sperm donor for the doctor's clinic. The film won the hearts of the audience and swapped all awards that year. Here are some lesser-known facts about Vicky Donor. Read ahead to know more-

Ayushmann Khurrana's Vicky Donor: Lesser-known facts

Vicky Donor is Ayushmann Khurrana’s Bollywood debut movie.

Yami Gautam too made her Bollywood debut in this movie.

Vicky Donor was John Abraham’s first movie production, where he also appeared in an item-song.

Co-incidentally, Ayushmann Khurrana had successfully performed a sperm donation task during the time he was a contestant in the famous reality television show, MTV Roadies: Season 2.

Ayushmann Khurrana turned down three film projects to play the lead in Vicky Donor.

The storyline is based on sperm donation and infertility inspired by Canadian movie, Starbuck.

In order to prepare for the role, Ayushmann Khuranna met medical experts and donors to understand the process of sperm donation in depth.

A major medical consultant specializing in the field was later roped in as a medical adviser for the film.

The movie made a 700% profit at the box office, earning approximately ₹645 million worldwide.

After the major success of the film, producer John Abraham announced that he was encouraged by the response of Vicky Donor and had, therefore, laid a sequel on the cards.

Ayushmann Khurrana won Filmfare Award for Best Debut Actor and Best Male Playback Singer at the 58th Filmfare Awards.

The film won the National Film Award for Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment at the 60th National Film Awards.

The film is remade in Telugu as Naruda Donoruda starring Sumanth and Pallavi Subhash.

Dileep had bought the remake rights for the Malayalam version.

