Ayushmann Khurrana : Times When He Confessed His Love For Wife Tahira Kashyap !

Ayushmann Khurrana, who is on an unstoppable success spree, is a blessed man. Ayushmann's latest release Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan did wonders at the box-office, and it's his eighth blockbuster hit in a row, marking an era of his superstardom post his Bollywood debut with Vicky Donor in 2012. Apart from work, Ayushmann Khurrana loves to spend time with his stunning wife Tahira Kashyap, who is a celebrated writer.

Ayushmann and Tahira are a power couple. The lovebirds often paint the town red with their mushy romance. Ayushmann Khurrana and Tahira Kashyap got married 11 years back and are inseparable since then. The two often indulge in social PDA, and we are not complaining. Ayushmann Khurrana never shies away from expressing love for his beautiful wife. He has time and again professed his affection for Tahira Kashyap. Take a look

Times when Ayushmann confessed his love for wife Tahira on social media

This Ayushmann Khurrana post for Tahira Kashyap will melt your heart

Recently, Ayushmann Khurrana took to his Instagram to post a sweet message for Tahira Kashyap with a picture collage. Wherein he talked about the day he proposed Tahira 19 yers back over a phone call when they both were in school.

When Ayushmann Khurrana wished Tahira in the most adorable way

On the occasion of Tahira Kashyap's birthday, Ayshmann posted an adorable picture of his wife with a super-cute post. The Bala actor thanked Tahira Kashyap for coming in his life and making it worth living for.

Ayushmann and Tahira look picture perfect

During a photoshoot, Ayushmann and Tahira looked perfect with each other. Ayushmann captioned his Instagram post with a heart emoji and talks about being with wifey in the same frame. The ideal couple is truly giving us some serious relationship goals every now and then.

Ayushmann shares a throwback picture of Tahira

When Ayushmann and Tahira celebrated their 11th wedding anniversary last year in November. Ayushmann shared a throwback picture of Tahira and captioned it in the sweetest manner possible. He wrote ''even years with this beautiful girl. Got butterflies of all kinds while posting this picture. Umm ❤️Happy anniversary @tahirakashyap. ❤️''

Source: Ayushmann Khurrana Instagram

