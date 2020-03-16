Hrithik Roshan, Ayushmann Khurrana And Other Actors Who Made News Last Weekend

A lot of actors including Hrithik Roshan and Ayushmann Khurrana were present at the Zee Cine Awards which took place last weekend. Varun Dhawan also posted about the awareness and lockdown of COVID-19. Also, Vicky Kaushal posted a photo with a kitten. There are several highlights of what Bollywood actors did over the weekend. Let's take a look into it.

Hrithik Roshan performed at the Zee Cine Awards

Several actors including Hrithik Roshan and Ayushmann Khurrana attended the Zee Cine Awards. Hrithik Roshan also showcased his dancing prowess at the event. It was one of the highlights of this last weekend.

Varun Dhawan posted about COVID-19

In this post regarding the Coronavirus outbreak, Dhawan talks about the subject and also addresses how the human race plays a selfish part in it. He also talks about the quarantine, food shortage and several other things that are breaking us apart in the midst of this. Take a look at the picture above.

This is from the Zee Cine Awards that took place recently. Aysuhmann took home the Entertainer Of The Year Award. He also looks dapper in that floral tux.

Vicky Kaushal talks about 'attitude' in this picture as he poses with a small feline. The actor is in his street look and his Vanilla coloured sneakers look sharp. The actor is also wearing track pants.

