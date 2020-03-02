Here Is Why Ayushmann Khurrana Starrer 'Bala' Is Worth A Watch

Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Bala is amongst the few, genuinely appreciated comedy films of 2019. The Amar Kaushik directorial is a warm and fuzzy comedy that tells the story of a man who is balding prematurely and how he copes-up with the situation. The concept of the movie was something that Indian Cinema witnessed for the first time. The movie is definitely a must-watch and here are the reasons why you should watch Bala, if you have not already. Read ahead to know more

Things that make Ayushmann Khurrana's Bala worth watching

A social issue that has been addressed for the first time

The scarcity of hair on a man’s head silently announces biological cues and social issues. A small patch clearly suggests a life of extreme mental exertion. It is also often mistaken as premature ageing. Full bloomed and properly groomed hair is decoded as a symbol of eternal youth and vigour.

The audience really connected with the movie when Ayushmann Khurrana’s boss refuses to give him a particular job because of the lack of hair on his head, as he says, “marketing ke liye young aur energetic launday chahiye”.

Ayushmann has beautifully taught everyone out in the audience suffering with the same problem, how to tackle the situation and come out stronger. Bala is a subtle comedy with having the message that there is no need to feel ashamed of something like this problem. He gave a boost to the audience’s energy and self-esteem.

Language

Another of the pleasures of watching Bala is the language used in the movie. The characters speak in Kanpuriya Hindi, that helps the audience to connect with them even better. The dialogues in the movie are hardly ever substituted with English ones. On the rare occasions when they do opt for a spot of English, and make sure the dialogues are replete with usages you are unlikely to hear on the streets of Delhi or Mumbai.

For example, "hasthmaithun" is "hasthmaithun" and not "masturbation". Bala’s younger brother speaks of his family's "loloop nazar" on him, also, a man is threatened with a "kantaap", not a slap.

Ayushmann Khurrana’s performance

Ayushmann Khurrana played the character of Bal Mukund Shukla, commonly known as Bala, to friends and family. He plays a 25-year-old with a rapidly receding hairline. He suffers confidence issues because he is constantly fending off rejection in a world that openly discriminates physical flaws.

While watching Khurrana as Bala, you will understand why casting the actor has been an advantage. He has managed to elevate the brand value of that movie. Nobody in the industry could have done a better job at playing Bala than Ayushmann Khurrana.

