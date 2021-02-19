Ayushmann Khurrana, Vaani Kapoor's ‘Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui’ To Hit Theatres In July

The release date of Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui has been announced. Vaani Kapoor will also be co-starring with him in the romantic drama film directed by Abhishek Kapoor of Kai Po Che! and Kedarnath fame. The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series and Pragya Kapoor’s Guy In the Sky Pictures. Taking it to its Twitter handle, Tseries shared a picture and wrote, “Abhishek Kapoor’s #ChandigarhKareAashiqui starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Vaani Kapoor is all set for a theatrical release on 9th July 2021. A modern-day love story produced by Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series and Pragya Kapoor’s Guy in the Sky Pictures.” Take a look here!

Announcing the release date, trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote, "AYUSHMANN KHURRANA - VANI KAPOOR: RELEASE DATE CONFIRMED... #ChandigarhKareAashiqui - starring #AyushmannKhurrana and #VaaniKapoor - to release in *cinemas* on 9 July 2021... Directed by #AbhishekKapoor... Produced by Bhushan Kumar and Pragya Kapoor." Take a look at the update here!

More about Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui

Ayushmann Khurrana who will be seen in the role of a cross-functional athlete recently finished shooting for Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui. He said that he is proud that his upcoming project has become the first mainstream film in India to wrap up shooting amid the COVID-19 pandemic. This is also director Abhishek Kapoor's first collaboration with Khurrana, who was last seen in Gulabo Sitabo.

The actor took to his social media handles to pen down a touching note for the film's cast and crew. He wrote on Instagram saying, “I have to credit my director and producer Abhishek Kapoor and Pragya Kapoor for manning the resources so diligently and so effectively. It feels amazing that we managed this feat in my hometown Chandigarh - couldn’t be prouder!!! Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui is a very special film for me, and I can’t wait to share it with the world in cinemas next year! @gattukapoor #BhushanKumar@pragyakapoor @_vaanikapoor_ @gitspictures @tseriesfilms #ChandigarhKareAashiqui”. Take a look at his post here!

Vaani Kapoor and Ayushmann Khurrana's movies updates

Besides Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, Ayushmann is currently busy with Anubhav Sinha's next film Anek. He will also be seen in Doctor G with Rakul Preet Singh. On the other hand, Vaani Kapoor is a part of Bell Bottom and Shamshera.

