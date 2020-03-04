Ayushmann Khurrana Starrer 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan's' Much-loved Music Album

After the success of Shubh Mangal Saavdhan (2017) and Badhaai Ho (2018) Hitesh Kewalya has come up with Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan featuring Ayushmann Khurrana and Jitendra Kumar in the lead roles enacting as a gay couple. The film recently hit the screens and just like the plot, the music of the film is also equally lauded. Check out the complete music album of Ayushmann Khurrana's Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan.

Pyaar Tenu Karda Gabru

The song Pyaar Tenu Karda Gabru is a remake of Honey Singh and J-Star’s 2011 Punjabi hit – Gabru. The song is sung by Romy. Lyricist Vayu twisted the lyrics from the original song. The song has more than 21 million views on YouTube.

Mere Liye Tum Kaafi Ho

As per fan reviews, the use of the acoustic guitar as a leading instrument sounds amazing with the vocals of Ayushmaan. Mere Liye Tum Kaafi Ho also reminds about his first-song Paani Da. The song received more than 12 million views on YouTube.

Arey Pyaar Kar Le

This is the remake of the classic hit of Bappi Lahiri's Arey Pyaar Kar Le. Other than the original music, Bagchi has added a few beats of the 90s disco. There is also a paragraph in the song which relates the song to the movie. The song has more than 17 million views as of today on YouTube.

Ooh La La

The song Ooh La La is sung by Sonu Kakkar, Neha Kakkar and Tony Kakkar, the music is by Tanishk Bagchi & Tony Kakkar. Clearly, the music of the song can make one put on their dancing shoes. The track is viewed more than 7 million times as of today on YouTube.

Aisi Taisi

The song Aisi Taisi directly focuses on gay marriages as a taboo in India. The song is sung by Mika Singh. It is viewed over 1 million times on YouTube.

Raakh

The deep emotional song from the movie is sung by Arijit Singh. It tells one to fight for true love. The song has garnered more than 9 lakh views.

Kya Karte Thay Saajna

The song is the remake of Kya Karte Thay Saajna from the movie Laal Dupatta Malmal Ka (1989). Bagchi has added Bollywood style beats to the song. The song is viewed over 1 million times on the video-sharing platform.

