Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan: Ayushmann Khurrana Talks About Prejudices On Homosexuality

Ayushmann Khurrana is all set to kickstart his Bollywood journey in the year 2020 with his upcoming film Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan which has created a lot of anticipation among his fans for its subject matter. The film, directed by Hitesh Kewalya, will feature Khurrana as a homosexual man with sketch comedy actor Jitendra Kumar. The love story of these two men will be the first of its kind after the Indian Supreme Court's verdict of decriminalizing same-sex relationships in the country in September 2018.

In an interaction with a entertainment portal, Ayushmann Khurrana opened up about the importance of the film's message for the audience. With Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, the actor hopes to create awareness about homosexuality among the people of the country where the subject is still surrounded by a lot of prejudices and social stigma. The actor revealed that more than the commercial success of his films, what matters to him is that the audiences understand the gravity of the subject being poached by the film.

Ayushmann also spoke about his own changing perspectives about the LGBTQ community and revealed that he now has a better understanding of the kind of stigma, taboo and judgments the community is often subjected to. He added that irrespective of who they love or the choices they make about their sexual orientation, all human beings deserve to be treated with equality and love.

The actor is known for his content-based films which usually deal with social issues that are often overlooked or stigmatized and Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan comes across as another such film.

Up next for Ayushmann Khurrana

Alongside Ayushmann, the movie will also star Neena Gupta, Gajraj Rao, Jeetendra Kumar and Maanvi Gagroo in prominent roles. The movie is directed by Hitesh Kewalya and is co-produced by T-Series and Colour Yellow Production. The movie is set to release on February 21, 2020. Apart from this film, Ayushmann will also feature in Shoojit Sircar's upcoming film Gulaabo Sitabo along with Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan.

