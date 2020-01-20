Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana is known for his unconventional roles and versatility. He leaves no stone unturned in choosing the perfect comic script with a social message in the end. From Vicky Donor, Dream Girl to Bala, he has aced his characters in all of them. Khurrana has a row of successful flicks, which makes him one of the most celebrated Bollywood actors.

The Dum Laga Ke Haisha actor is preparing for his upcoming movie Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan. This movie is a sequel to the 2017 romantic comedy Shubh Mangal Saavdhan starring Bhumi Pednekar alongside Khurrana in the lead roles. He will play a homosexual character in his forthcoming project. Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan will also feature Jitendra Kumar in the lead role and Neena Gupta and Gajraj Rao in supporting roles.

Ayushmann Khurrana calls Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan a “full family entertainer”

In a recent interview, Ayushmann Khurrana revealed that the script of Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan will entertain the audience while giving a crucial social message in the end. The upcoming sequel will deliver a message about ‘inclusivity’ and ‘individuality’. He also added that this movie is a “full family entertainer”, just like most of his other movies.

Poster of the movie

Before the trailer release, the makers have also unveiled the poster of Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan. It showcases Ayushmann Khurrana, who is dressed casually, sitting in the lap of Jitendra Kumar’s character. Kumar has donned a wedding outfit and his family members are frowning over Khurrana. They are also trying to stir clear of him and stopping him from ruining Kumar’s wedding celebrations. Have a look at the poster of the movie. Helmed by Hitesh Kewalya and co-produced under the banners Colour Yellow Productions and T-Series, the movie is slated to release on February 21, 2020.

