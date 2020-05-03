Ayushmann Khurrana's Unplugged Version Of Some Songs Prove His Love For Music

Ayushmann Khurrana is one of the talented actors in Bollywood. He is not only known for his acting but also for his singing. The actor has sung various songs like Pani Da Rang, Sadi Gali, O Heeriye, Mitti Di Khushboo, Ik Vaari, Nazm Nazm and more. He has also sung a few unplugged versions of some songs. Take a look at Ayushmann Khurrana's unplugged songs.

Ayushmann Khurrana's unplugged songs

Ik Mulaqaat

The song is from his movie Dream Girl. The unplugged version of the song sung by Ayushmann Khurrana has received over 13 million views on YouTube. The lyrics of the song are written by Shabbir Ahmed. The guitar and flute are played by Pawan Rasaily and Tejas Vinchurkar. The unplugged music video of Ik Mulaqaat is in black and white. Ayushmann Khurrana played the role of Karamveer in Dream Girl.

Naina Da Kya Kasoor

The unplugged version of the song Naina Da Kya Kasoor has received over 1.8 million views on YouTube. The song is composed and produced by Amit Trivedi. The song is also mixed and mastered by Shadab Rayeen. The lyrics of Naina Da Kya Kasoor are written by Jaideep Sahni. The original version of the song has received over 27 million views on YouTube and it was sung by Amit Trivedi. The song is from the movie Andhadhun.

Intezari

Intezari is an emotional song that is sung by Armaan Malik (original version) who is known for his popular hits like Main Rahoon Ya Na Rahoon, Chale Aana and many more. The unplugged version of the song released on June 21, 2019, and Ayushmann Khurrana impressed the audience with his singing skills. The unplugged song has received over 405K views on YouTube. The lyrics of the song are written by Shakeel Azmi. The song is from Ayushmann Khurrana's Article 15. The song also featured Isha Talwar who played a vital role in the movie.

