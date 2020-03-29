Ayushmann Khurrana's Dapper Looks From The Promotions Of 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan'

Ayushmann Khurrana is all geared up for his upcoming release Gulabo Sitabo. His last release Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan gained immense positive response on social media. The movie hogged the limelight way before its trailer was released. Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan is a comedy-drama film. It follows the journey of romance between two men, played by Ayushmann Khurrana and Jitendra Kumar. Here are some of the best looks of Ayushmann Khurrana from the promotions of Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan.

Ayushmann Khurrana's best promotional outfits for Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan

Here, Ayushmann Khurrana stunned in a co-ord outfit styled by Isha Bhansali. He sported the blue co-ords and graphic t-shirt for Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan's promotion on The Kapil Sharma Show. Check out Ayushmann Khurrana's quirky red socks and white-washed shoes.

While promoting Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, Ayushmann Khurrana opted for LGBTQ graphic outfits. In this look, the Bala actor sported a white graphic t-shirt saying "Love is Love", paired with light-blue denim. The graphic outfit was covered with a cream zipper.

Post the teaser release of Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, Ayushmann Khurrana shared a promotional post. In the post, he wore a graphic t-shirt with a quote imprinted on it and teamed it up with black denim jeans. To add some spice to his black look, Ayushmann Khurrana donned a neon green jacket.

Here, Ayushmann Khurrana donned a graphic t-shirt with a grey formal pant. His look was complemented with a white suit jacket. The jacket had an Arabic style design print.

