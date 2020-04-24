Ayushmann Khurrana's Vicky Donor And Other Films That Spoke About Sexual Problems

Bollywood films have seen a huge growth in terms of content and execution of films. Over the past few years, quality content is being generated that focus on concepts and issues of a different kind. Have a look at a few films that were based on intimacy issues faced by men but which are not openly discussed due to the taboo around them. Have a look at a list of such film here.

Films that highlighted taboos and intimacy in men

1. Vicky Donor

Vicky Donor is a comedy-drama film released in the year 2012. The plot of this film revolves around the life of a man who starts donating sperms for the greater good of the people. The lead character in this film helps a number of men who have not been able to have kids due to various issues. Vicky Donor is written by Juhi Chaturvedi and is directed by Shoojit Sircar. This film stars actors like Ayushmann Khurrana, Yami Gautam, and Annu Kapoor in pivotal roles.

2. Shubh Mangal Saavdhan

Shubh Mangal Saavdhan is a romantic comedy film released in the year 2017. The plot of this film revolves around a couple who has been facing issues due to the man’s inability to attain physical intimacy. The film showcases the lead character with a diagnosed case of erectile dysfunction. Shubh Mangal Saavdhan has been directed by RS Prasanna who also contributed to the story of the film. It stars actors like Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar in pivotal roles.

3. Khandaani Shafakhana

Khandaani Shafakhana is a comedy-drama film released in the year 2019. The plot of this film revolves around a woman who tries to run her family clinic that focuses on sexual problems in people. The lead character runs a sex clinic through which she finds out how much misconception and lack of awareness has been prevailing in her hometown. Khandaani Shafakhana is directed by Shilpi Dasgupta and written by Gautam Mehra. The film stars actors like Sonakshi Sinha, Badshah, and Varun Sharma in pivotal roles.

