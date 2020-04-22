Dressing Cues To Take From Ayushmann Khurrana's Various Songs

Ayushmann Khurrana is famous for many song tracks that he has released as a singer. From songs like Pani da Rang, Saadi Galli Aaja, Mera Mann, Nazm Nazm and many more, Ayushmann has sung for Bollywood as well as for his own albums. Apart from being a singer, he is also a fashion pro and posts amazing outfits on his Instagram. Check out some formal styling cues that can be taken from many of Ayushmann's songs.

Styling cues from Ayushmann Khurrana's songs

Naina Da Kya Kasoor

Ayushmann Khurrana sports a jet black pantsuit over a magenta shirt for his look in Naina Da Kya Kasoor. The song is featured in the movie Andhadhun. Amit Trivedi has lent his voice to this peppy number for which he even composed the music. The 2018 black comedy thriller received many awards for Ayushmann's performance as well as for the film screenplay.

Mitti Di Khushboo

Ayushmann Khurrana's song Mitti Di Khusboo is all about the nostalgic feeling when a person reaches home after a long time. The song features Huma Qureshi as well. Ayushmann has often worked with friend and composer Rochak Kohli for many songs like this one. Rochak Kohli has given the music for Mitti Ki Khushboo. Ayushmann sports a classy look wearing a dark grey pantsuit in this song. He pairs a black overcoat while his Fedora cap is the highlight of his look in the song.

Naah Goriye

The song Naah Goriye is a reprised version of an already hit number by Harrdy Sandhu. This reprised version was included as a promotional song for the movie Bala. The song also features Punjabi star Sonam Bajwa in the song. Ayushmann Khurrana wears the classic black suit and a white shirt while pairing it with a black bow.

Yahin Hoon Main

The song Yahin Hoon Main features Yami Gautam in the video as well. The song released as Ayushmann's own album song. He sports a black open blazer coat over a white shirt, a striped bow and brown pants to complete his look. For contrast, he has also included white shoe. Music is given by Rochak Kohli & Ayushmann Khurrana.

Promo Image credit: T-Series Youtube

