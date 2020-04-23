Throwback Thursday: When Nushrat Bharucha Called Ayushmann Her 'Dream Girl'

Nushrat Bharucha is currently gearing up for her upcoming comedy-drama flick, Chhalaang alongside Rajkummar Rao. The Bollywood actor is considered as one of the most talented stars from the new-generation. On the social media front, Nushrat Bharucha is an active personality.

In the recent past, Nushrat Bharucha shared a BTS video on her Instagram account. The video was from the sets of Dream Girl. Check out the hilarious behind the scenes moment of Nushrat Bharucha and Ayushmann Khurrana.

Here, Nushrat Bharucha recorded Aysuhmann Khurrana getting ready for one of the scenes of Dream Girl. In the video, Ayushmann Khurrana is seen dressed as a female. He donned a ghagra choli outfit. Nushrat Bharucha asked him about how he felt in the outfit. Ayushmann Khurrana jokingly replied that he felt like a bull with a nose pin. Calling Ayushmann Khurrana her 'Dream Girl', Nushrat wrote, Meet my #DreamGirl co-actor @ayushmannk… oops co-actress Aayushi 🤪 #BTS #13KoMainTeri.

About Dream Girl

Dream Girl is a romantic and comedy flick directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa. Apart from Ayushmann Khurrana and Nushrat Bharucha, the film also stars Annu Kapoor, Vijay Raaz, Nidhi Bisht and Manjot Singh in the supporting role. In the film, Ayushmann Khurrana plays a cross-gender actor whose female voice impersonation grabs attention from others. The film made its worldwide release on September 13, 2019.

On the work front, Nushrat Bharucha has two projects in her kitty. One being Chhalaang, which is a comedy-drama starring Nushrat and Rajkummar Rao. Another being Hurdang, which is a romantic drama directed by Nikhil Bhatt that will feature Bharucha opposite Sunny Kaushal.

