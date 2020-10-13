Ayushmann Khurrana Pays Tribute To Kishore Kumar On Singer's Death Anniversary

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana often shares covers of various songs on his social media. On Kishore Kumar's death anniversary, Ayushmann sang one of his most iconic songs as a tribute to him. He also shared a story remembering him on this day.

Also Read | Yami Gautam With Ayushmann Khurrana Or Pulkit Samrat; Which Pair Was Loved More By Fans?

Ayushmann Khurrana's tribute to Kishore Kumar

On October 13, Ayushmann Khurrana took to his Instagram to pay tribute to legendary singer Kishore Kumar. It is Kishore Kumar's death anniversary today. In his story, he shared a picture of the singer and wrote that he will always be Ayushmann's greatest inspiration and his legacy will live forever. Along with the story, he shared a music video. In Ayushmann Khurrana's Instagram post, there's a throwback video where one of his friends is on the guitar and he is singing the song O Majhi Re Apna Kinara from the film Khushboo.

Image Source: Ayushmann Khurrana's Instagram

Also Read | Did You Know Ayushmann Khurrana Wore Lens That Hindered 80% Of His Vision In 'Andhadhun'?

Ayushmann sings the chorus in the video. He captioned the video with lyrics of the song, "Posting a #Throwback video on Kishore da’s death anniversary. à¤•à¤¾à¤—à¤¼à¤œà¤¼à¥‹à¤‚ à¤•à¥€ à¤•à¤¶à¥à¤¤à¤¿à¤¯à¥‹à¤‚ à¤•à¤¾ à¤•à¤¹à¥€à¤‚ à¤•à¤¿à¤¨à¤¾à¤°à¤¾ à¤¹à¥‹à¤¤à¤¾ à¤¨à¤¹à¥€à¤‚à¥¤ à¤•à¥‹à¤ˆ à¤•à¤¿à¤¨à¤¾à¤°à¤¾ à¤œà¥‹ à¤•à¤¿à¤¨à¤¾à¤°à¥‡ à¤¸à¥‡ à¤®à¤¿à¤²à¥‡ à¤µà¥‹ à¤…à¤ªà¤¨à¤¾ à¤•à¤¿à¤¨à¤¾à¤°à¤¾ à¤¹à¥ˆà¥¤" Fans of Kishore Kumar and Ayushmann have flooded the comment section with loads of comments. Take a look at some of the comments.

Image Source: Ayushmann Khurrana's Instagram

Image Source: Ayushmann Khurrana's Instagram

Also Read | Ayushmann Khurrana Reacts On Being Called 'Smarty Pants Of Bollywood' By 'Cycle Gang'

A sneak peek into Ayushmann Khuranna's Instagram

Ayushmann Khurrana is very active on social media. He often engages with his fans through his posts. Ayushmann recently celebrated two years of his iconic film Andhadhun. The film starred Radhika Apte and Tabu along with him. The video begins with black and white sketched effect scenes. As the pace of the piano single increases, the video becomes colourful showcasing a few scenes from the film. He showed gratitude and wrote, "Two years of this masterpiece."

He also shared a picture of his daughter Varushka Khurrana on his Instagram on the occasion of Daughter's day. The picture was clicked in the Bahamas. His daughter is dressed in a pink and blue swimsuit and her hair is braided with bangs. He wrote that this year is extremely special for him as he got to spend the most time with her. Take a look at the adorable picture of his daughter.

Also Read | Ayushmann Khurrana's College Professor Dedicates A Blog To Him; Read Details

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.