Did You Know That Ayushmann's 2018 Film 'Andhadhun' Had An August 4, 2020 Connection?

Ayushmann Khurrana who won a National Film Award for Best Actor for 2018's finest crime-thriller film, Andhadhun, on Tuesday took to his social media handle to share an interesting fact from the movie's climax that had an August 4, 2020 connection. 'Andhadhun', is one of the finest films made in Bollywood that managed to keep the audience on the edge of their seat, and manipulated them to use their grey cells to understand the climax of the film, as the filmmaker Sriram Raghavan ended the film on a cliff hanger.

Remember the concert that blind pianist Akash (Ayushmann's character) is a part of in Kraków, Poland? Well, the poster shows 'August 4, 2020' and Remembering the same, Ayushmann shared the picture and wrote, "The date, climax." The coincidence here is — it is also legendary singer Kishore Kumar's birthday on August 4. Ayushmann on his Instagram also shared a video clip and wrote, "“Happy Birthday Kishore da! This video was shot in July 2018 in Krakow, Poland. We were shooting the climax of Andhadhun and @akshayvarma04 and I jammed in between shots, as usual." [sic]

About Andhadhun

The film Andhadhun starred Ayushmann Khurrana, Radhika Apte, and Tabu in crucial roles. The movie is about a singer who is visually impaired and is witnessing a murder as he pretends to be blind.

The film is helmed by Sriram Raghavan and bankrolled under the banner Matchbox Pictures, Viacom18 Motion Pictures. The film received heaps of praise from fans and movie buffs for its acting skills and storyline.

On the work front, Ayushmann Khurrana was last seen in Amitabh Bachchan starrer Gulabo Sitabo which released on the OTT platform Amazon Prime

