Ayushmann Khurrana Did These 5 TV Shows Before He Made It Big In Bollywood; Take A Look

Ayushmann Khurrana is an actor who has always surprised his audience with his unique role choices. From acting as a blind musician to being a sperm donor, Ayushmann has managed to keep his acting fresh and entertaining, according to many fans. The actor first started as a TV personality, where he would be seen hosting shows. He made his debut in Vicky Donor and went on to star in many other commercially and critically successful films. He won many awards, including a National Film Award, four Filmfare Awards and more. Let's take a look at 5 TV shows the actor did before he made it big in Bollywood:

Also Read | Ayushmann Khurrana's Andhadhun and other Bollywood films that had a visually impaired lead

Ayushmann Khurrana's TV shows

1. Channel V - Popstars (2002)

This was Ayushmann's first TV show where he got noticed by a larger audience. The young star was only 17 years old and wowed his audiences on the show. This show helped Ayushmann Khurrana garner much fame and recognition.

Also Read | Bhumi Pednekar-Ayushmann Or Rani-Salman: Which Pair Was Loved More By Fans?

2. Roadies 2

The next show that Ayushmann was spotted in was Roadies 2, when he was only 20 years old. The show took place in 2004. Even though he was very young, Ayushmann acted quite wise on the show and won hearts, according to many fans of the franchise. He was also the winner of Roadies 2.

Also Read | Mandira Bedi tries viral Faceswap, fans see uncanny resemblance to Kartik, Ayushmann

3. India's Got Talent

This is one of his first anchoring jobs. India's Got Talent used to air on Colours TV and Ayushmann was seen as a co-anchor with Nikhil Chinapa. The duo was reportedly liked by the viewers.

Also Read | Do you know Bhumi Pednekar & Ayushmann Khurrana were initial choice for 'Manmarziyaan'?

4. Music Ka Maha Muqqabla

Ayushmann gained much popularity as a TV anchor. Music Ka Maha Muqqabla was a singing reality TV show on STAR Plus and Ayushmann anchored the show. Reportedly, audiences used to love his witty and charming remarks on the show.

5. Just Dance

One of his last stints as an anchor was on the dance-based reality show Just Dance, which aired on STAR Plus. Ayushmann had become really famous at this point and after this, he was offered his first movie Vicky Donor with Shoojit Sircar .

Promo Pic Credit: Ayushmann Khurrana's Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.