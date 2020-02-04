Ayushmann Khurrana & Jitendra's Kiss In 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan' Gets Green Signal

Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana has managed to stun the audiences with his gay character, Kartik Singh from Hitesh Kewalya's Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan. The trailer of the same was released a few weeks ago and in no time, it became the talking point, especially for Ayushmann Khurrana's kiss with co-star Jitendra Kumar. Now, days before the release of the movie, a media report has surfaced on the internet. According to the report, the Censor Board Authorities decided to cut an important scene from the upcoming movie.

Censor Board to cut this scene from Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan

According to media reports, the Censor Board is planning to cut the expletive Gajraj Rao (Jitendra Kumar's father in the film) utters after seeing Ayushmann Khurrana's kiss with Jitendra Kumar from the film. The media report further adds that the Censor Board has no plans to remove the kissing scene as they do not find it apprehensive or sexual in any manner. In fact, the board is planning to treat Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan as any other love story. Interestingly, Censor Board is also considering to certify the Ayushmann Khurrana-Jitendra Kumar starrer with a U/A certificate.

The upcoming movie, starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Neena Gupta, and Gajraj Rao in the lead, will also mark the Bollywood debut of the internet sensation, Jitendra Kumar, who is often referred to as Jitu Bhai. The Hitesh Kewalya directorial is said to narrate the heart-warming tale of two gay lovers who fight the ordeals of society to stay close to each other. Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan is all set to hit the marquee on February 21, 2020.

(Promo Image Courtesy: Screengrab from Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan Trailer)

