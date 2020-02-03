Ayushmann Khurrana Announces His Next Song And Talks About His Dream Of Performing Onstage

Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana has geared up for the release of his upcoming movie Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan. The movie is a spin-off of the 2017 movie Shubh Mangal Saavdhan which was critically acclaimed by fans and critics alike. Ayushmann Khurana has recently announced the release of a song from Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan.

Taking to Instagram, Ayushmann Khurrana shared that the new song from Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan will be released tomorrow i.e. on February 3, 2020. The title of the song is Mere Liye Tum Kaafi Ho and the song is sung by Ayushmann himself. Ayushmann Khurrana shared the post with a heartfelt caption.

The caption says how once it was his dream to perform on stage and now he gets the opportunity to sing in many of his films. Fans have previously seen Ayushmann Khurrana crooning for Paani Da and Mera Mann which was much-loved by fans and critics alike. Ayushmann has created magic with his songs previously and fans are now excited for this new number from Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan.

Check out Ayushmann Khurrana’s post here:

About the movie Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan

Helmed by Hemant Kewalya, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan is produced under the banners of Colour Yellow Productions and T-series. Along with Ayushmann Khurrana, the film features Jitendra Kumar, Gajraj Rao and Neena Gupta in prominent roles. The movie will theatrically release on February 21, 2020.

The plot of the movie presents the life of two gay men who are in love with each other. Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan depicts their struggle to convince their families to accept them. There comes a twist in the plotline when one of their family's force him to marry a girl.

