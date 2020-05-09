Ayushmann Khurrana Shares A Beautiful Video Ahead Of Mother's Day; Watch

Just ahead of Mother's day, Ayushmann Khurrana who is known for his unconventional choices of films, shared a video on social media. The actor penned a small poem on the special occasion while describing the atrocities caused to the mother Earth due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The actor also urged his fans to pledge their support in bringing back the lost glory of mother Earth due to the crisis.

Ayushmann Khurrana pens a poem ahead of Mother's day

The Andhadhun star took to Instagram and shared a video where he described how the mother earth which once used to be surrounded by people is now left desolated due to the virus. In the intriguing clip, Ayushmann said, " In today's time where the entire world is confined to their homes, I remember that mother who is filled with emptiness. This mother is just like any other mother, who's heart beats with the footsteps of her children. That mother who used to get peace after seeing her children making noise. Her eyes used to glow with happiness after seeing her children in joy. That mother Earth who used to echo the sound made by her children is now grown silent. And there is pain and sorrows everywhere."

At last, the Bala actor concluded the video by saying, "I request and urge all people to maintain social distancing, wear masks before leaving the house. This is the way where we can bring back the lost happiness of our mother Earth on this Mother's day."

The video also showcased several visuals of places in Mumbai which were once full of people and have now become empty due to the virus. It also showed local trains and buses which used to be crowded with people and how the scenario has completely changed owing to the outbreak.

At last, the video ended with Ayushmann promoting safety measures that people should adopt while stepping out of their house. He can be seen wearing a mask in the video along with visuals of others as well. Ayushmann captioned the video as, "Jiss Maa ke bachhe udaas hain, woh kaise khush reh sakti hai? (The mother whose children are sad, How can she be happy? This Mother's Day, Let's Take a Collective Pledge to Make Her Smile Again!)

As per media reports, Ayushmann Khurrana is set to come up with a tribute song for all moms, titled Ma. The song is reportedly composed by Rochak Kohli and the lyrics have been penned by Gurpreet Saini. Talking about the same, Ayushmann reportedly said that every day should be considered a mother's day, seeing the kind of sacrifices the mothers make. He also reportedly said that on this Mother's Day, he will be posting a really special song, titled 'Ma', which will be a dedication to all the mothers.

